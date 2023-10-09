Bulletin Board

Author Paula Munier, Home at Night: A Mercy Carr mystery

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Paula Munier returns to Gibson’s Bookstore on 45 South Main Street in Concord with the fifth Mercy Carr mystery, Home at Night, as once again our favorite former-military-police pair (one two-legged, one four-legged) stumble across a body, this time during what is supposed to be a relaxing staycation in Vermont at Halloween. For more information, visit: gibsonsbookstore.com.

Digging Into Native History in New Hampshire

Abenaki history has been reduced to near-invisibility as a result of conquest, a conquering culture that placed little value on the Indian experience, and a strategy of self-preservation that required many Abenaki to go “underground,” concealing their true identities for generations to avoid discrimination and persecution. On Thursday, Oct. 12, at 2:30 p.m., at Tad’s Place at Heritage Heights on 149 East Side Drive in Concord, Robert Goodby reveals archaeological evidence that shows their deep presence here, inches below the earth’s surface. For more information, contact Susan Edge at 603-229-1266.

Hero’s Cup

The Hero’s Cup pits local police officers and firefighters against each other in a baseball battle of the Bravest vs. the Finest to benefit the athletes and programs of Special Olympics New Hampshire. The annual rivalry game will be played on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the home of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Delta Dental Stadium, in downtown Manchester. There will be games, raffles and fun for the whole family. Game starts at 1:30 p.m., there is no cost to attend, donations at the gate are welcome. Let’s hit one out of the park and pack the stadium for Special Olympics! For more information, visit: sonh.org/special-olympics-new-hampshire-program-manual/events/ heros-cup.

