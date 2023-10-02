Mind Body and Spirit Evolution expo

The Evolution Expo has been created to bridge the gap and create more awareness around alternative ways to wellness. This event, scheduled for Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., came out of the need and desire for more options in our wellness journeys. We are bringing 70+ New Hampshire options under one roof, giving you an opportunity to invest in a day to immerse and connect with people whose sole purpose is to help heal. Exploration of new-to-you options that have been around for ages along with the discovery of new healing technologies. The 21 presentations and workshops include how to elevate on demand energy, detoxification, protection and integrative medicine providers all the way to hypnosis and a group healing session.

It will be held at the Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Ave, Concord

Founded in 2019 Holistic Pros LLC is a professional membership organization that works to promote all alternative, complementary and holistic healing for all living beings by bridging the gap and creating awareness utilizing all forms of media and technology.

For information, contact sonia@holisticpros.net or 603-293-5064.

Related Posts