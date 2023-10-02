Bulletin board

Author Nathan Hill – Wellness: A Novel

Friday, Oct. 6, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nathan Hill returns to Gibson’s Bookstore at 45 South Main Street in Concord with his new novel, Wellness! The New York Times best-selling author of The Nix is back with a poignant and witty novel about marriage, the often baffling pursuit of health and happiness, and the stories that bind us together. From the gritty ’90s Chicago art scene to a suburbia of detox diets and home-renovation hysteria, Wellness reimagines the love story with a healthy dose of insight, irony, and heart.

Discovering New England Stone Walls

Why are we so fascinated with stone walls? Kevin Gardner, author of The Granite Kiss, explains how and why New England came to acquire its thousands of miles of stone walls, the ways in which they and other dry stone structures were built, how their styles emerged and changed over time and their significance to the famous New England landscape. Along the way, Kevin occupies himself building a miniature wall or walls on a tabletop, using tiny stones from a five-gallon bucket. The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Sanbornton Public Library on 27 Meetinghouse Hill Rd. in Sanbornton. For more information, contact the Sanbornton Public Library at 603-286-8288.

Nature Connect – Community Outdoor Adventures

Hall Memorial Library and community partners, Lakes Regions E-Bikes and Outdoor New England, invite you to take part in our outdoor adventures display and community fun afternoon. The goal is to reinvigorate a love for the outdoors. Handicapped parking is available, as is a wheelchair accessible elevator which helps community members access any floor of the building and ADA compliant restrooms. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 7, at noon. at the Hall Memorial Library at 18 Park Street in Northfield. For more information, contact Patty Hayward at 603-286-8971 or email patty@hallmemoriallibrary.org.

The First Amendment

The First Amendment protects our most basic freedoms, none more important than freedom of speech. But what do we do about speech that threatens to destroy the social fabric? This presentation considers the constitutional arguments for and against hate speech codes and why the Supreme Court ruled against St. Paul’s hate speech ordinance. If hate speech codes are unconstitutional, it falls on citizens to find other ways to counter hateful speech. We’ll explore what capacities citizens need to preserve freedom and the social fabric. Could it be that persuasion and deliberation might be better strategies for all of us? Meg Mott presents at Folsom Tavern on 164 Water St., in Exeter on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact the American Independence Museum at 603-772-2622.

Becoming Wolf: The Eastern Coyote

Chris Schadler, M.S. Conservation Biology, will be at the Concord Public Library Auditorium on 45 Green Street in Concord, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss coexistence strategies with coyotes, whether you farm, hike or garden. Chris has decades of coyote research, sheep farming and teaching experience, and will demonstrate that “knowledge is power” when it comes to living with coyotes. Please register at concordpubliclibrary.net/librarycalendar.

Related Posts