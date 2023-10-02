Book: How we live

‘How we live’

Marcia Prentice

(220 pages, Adult Non-Fiction, 2015)

Looking for a project that would allow her to live and work abroad, photographer Marcia Prentice hit upon the idea of photographing creatives in their homes as well as the cities where they practice their art. Her subjects are architects, interior designers, fashion designers and stylists, among others. The cities are as expected as London and New York City and as surprising as Guadalajara and Reykjavik. The homes range from tiny apartments to large historic houses.

Each chapter features an artist or artistic couple, their own home, as well as photos of the cities around them. Prentice provides a brief biography of each, including their background, how they got started, and how their home cities and cultures influence them. There are also brief facts about each city.

As you would expect from a professional photographer, the pictures are gorgeous, focusing both on interesting details and wider shots inside the homes and outside as well. I loved all the beautiful photographs as well as learning about the various creatives, their careers and their homes. I wanted to see more!

