Walker Lecture painting history

"Starry Night' by Vincent Van Gogh

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to “Secret Stories Behind Iconic Paintings”with Jane Oneail on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

From “American Gothic” to “Whistler’s Mother,” from “Starry Night” to “The Nighthawks,” some images are so ubiquitous that we have stopped looking at them closely. This program delves into these iconic works and shares the secret stories behind their creation and reception.

Oneail holds a master’s in Art History from Boston University and a master’s in Education from Harvard University. Born and raised in New Hampshire, she has worked at some of the state’s most esteemed cultural institutions, including the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, where she served as executive director, and the Currier Museum of Art, where she held the role of senior educator.

Walker Lecture Series events are free and held at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St.

For a complete season schedule, visit walkerlecture.org.

