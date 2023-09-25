The GFWC Concord Contemporary Club will be joining other General Federation of Women’s Clubs across the country in the National Day of Service on Sept. 30. This local club is helping to raise awareness of food insecurity and hunger in the Concord area by hosting a PB & J Day. Members are asking for your donation of plastic jars of peanut butter and jelly to help provide weekend lunches for needy children, who may otherwise go hungry. Unfortunately, glass jars cannot be accepted.

“Donations can be dropped off at Immaculate Heart of Mary parking lot on Loudon Road in Concord on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 to 2,” said Deborah Georgevits, club president. What is collected will be donated to the Friends of Forgotten Children for their backpack program.

Fran Philippe, co-coordinator of the program said “Our backpack program is in its sixth year. We pack a bag of food for the weekend for those in need in the Merrimack Valley School District, including three suppers, two lunches, two breakfasts and snacks, with the number of bags typically between 50 and 65. (We include a jar of peanut butter or a jar of jelly every other week.) We ensure there is always calcium, protein and low sugars. What has been heartwarming to us, is that elementary students in the program have asked for it when they moved on to the middle school, showing their appreciation for what we provide.”

“We hope the good people of Concord will donate to this food drive and help ensure that our children are fed,” Georgevits said.

