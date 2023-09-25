Fall sports season is off to a great start! It great to see so many kids participating in soccer and flag football. Fall sports season is off to a great start! It great to see so many kids participating in soccer and flag football. Fall sports season is off to a great start! It great to see so many kids participating in soccer and flag football. Fall sports season is off to a great start! It great to see so many kids participating in soccer and flag football.

Here’s a look at what was included in the city newsletter last Friday:

Meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green Street (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Wednesday, October 4, 6 p.m.

City Council: Tuesday, October 10, 7 p.m. (Meeting moved to Tuesday due to Indigenous Peoples Day on Oct. 9)

Visit concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for City Council and Planning Board agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings. View the City calendar for more meetings and events.

Neighborhood Street Paving Program

The City’s Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues with GMI Asphalt LLC as the City’s paving contractor for this year.

Canal Street has been base paved from Village Street to Walnut Street. Granite curbing is scheduled to be installed next week. Sidewalk work will occur after curbing is installed.

Stickney Hill Road, Millstone Drive, and Spillway Lane have been base paved. Curb for Millstone Drive and Spillway Lane is scheduled to be re-set the week of Oct. 2.

This is a tentative schedule and is subject to change. Work is weather permitting. Streets may be reduced to one lane or closed to through traffic. Parking will be limited on these streets between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents will have road access to their homes. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Ice Season at the Everett Arena

Ice season is back at the Everett Arena and will continue through March 14, 2024.

Public ice skating hours are Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday hours will begin Oct. 7 and will also take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $6 (free for ages 3 and under). Skate rentals are available for $6 and skate sharpening is available for $7 at the arena’s pro shop. Ice skating lessons will be offered by Concord Parks & Recreation with registration starting in October.

Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours are on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 to 11:15 a.m. through March 13. Additional hours are available Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. through Nov. 22. Admission is $15 (free for goalies). A helmet and gloves are required, although full equipment is recommended.

Youth stick practice (ages 13 and below) hours are on Friday afternoons from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. through Nov. 24. Admission is $10 (free for goalies). Full equipment is required.

Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Fall Sports

