Bulletin board

More than 1,200 participants stepped up to promote hope and defeat stigma at the largest NAMIWalks NH in the event's 15-year history on Sunday. The walk started and ended at the soccer fields across from Memorial Field in Concord, and participants were treated to a free post-walk barbecue lunch and family-fun activities.

Author talk: Whispers from the Valley of the Yak

On Thursday, Sept. 28, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Vermont author and former New Hampshire resident Jacquelyn Lenox Tuxill visits Gibson’s Bookstore to present her new memoir, “Whispers from the Valley of the Yak: A Memoir of Coming Full Circle,” in which Tuxill weaves an intergenerational story about the power of forgiveness and being true to oneself. Jackie has known tumultuous times: she escaped war-torn China as a toddler with her medical missionary parents, grew up with emotional abuse, and came of age in the 1960s. But after returning to China at 38 with her aging parents and being stunned by a revelation about their past, she begins an unexpected quest-for forgiveness, self-fulfillment, and the authentic life she craves.

NAMIWalks New Hampshire

Free registration for the 21st Annual NAMIWalks New Hampshire on Sunday, Oct. 1, is now open! NAMIWalks NH is the state’s largest mental health awareness and suicide prevention event. Every fall, thousands of Granite Staters lace up their sneakers and walk together through the city of Concord to stomp out the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide, uniting under the rallying call: Mental Health for All! Whether you are a seasoned walker or brand new to the cause, you are invited to join. All funds raised stay here in New Hampshire and help support NAMI New Hampshire’s free support, education, and advocacy programs. The event takes place at the Soccer Fields on S. Fruit Street in Concord. Registration opens at 9 a.m., walk begins at 10:30 a.m. For more information on NAMI NH, visit naminh.org.

18th Annual Taste of New Hampshire

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, 2 Institute Drive in Concord, you can graze your way through generous entrees and desserts from dozens of local restaurants and specialty shops. Enjoy live music while sampling some of the newest beverages on the market (must be age 21+). Challenge friends, family and colleagues to outbid you for unique silent auction items. All these activities will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tasteofnh.com.

Saturday Morning Cartoons

Many kids in the second half of the 20th century shared a common Saturday morning ritual: watching Yogi Bear, Bugs Bunny, and Rocky & Bullwinkle while eating a bowl of Captain Crunch. This practice, however, was a relatively recent development, brought about by the advent of television. Before the 1960s, cartoons were shown in theaters before feature films for adults. As more American families acquired TVs, animation studios retooled their storehouses to respond to the demand for new shows and Madison Avenue advertising executives shifted their focus to a lucrative new demographic: children. Soon after-school and Saturday-morning time-slots were flooded with cartoons – and advertisements for sugary cereals and plastic toys.

In this program, Meredith Burns presents some clips from classic cartoons that will be sure to spark some nostalgia while taking a peek behind the TV screen, to learn how the this classic Saturday morning was created. The event takes place Thursday, Sept. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Meredith Public Library on 91 Main St. in Meredith. For more information, visit nhhumanities.org.

