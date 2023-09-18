Bulletin board for the week of Sept. 21

Author Daniel Mason – North Woods

Daniel Mason visits Gibson’s Bookstore at 45 South Main Street in Concord on Thursday, September 21, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. with a new novel, North Woods! A sweeping novel about a single house in the woods of New England, told through the lives of those who inhabit it across the centuries—a daring, moving tale of memory and fate from the Pulitzer Prize finalist and author of The Piano Tuner and The Winter Soldier.

Concord Multicultural Festival

The Concord Multicultural Festival is an annual event, taking place this year on Sunday, September 24, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Keach Park, 7 Newton Avenue, in Concord. The event celebrates the beauty of diversity in the Capital Region, featuring foods, performances, art, activities, and parade of flags, all presented by local community members. This is a free event! There will be many free activities for kids and wonderful music and dance from all over the world. Food vouchers can be purchased to try different cultural foods and some Artisans will have items for sale.

The Blizzard of ’78

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to The Blizzard of ’78, with Mike Tougias Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. In February, 1978, New England was knocked to its knees by incredible snow and wind some called the worst storm of the century. Michael Tougias, author of The Blizzard of ’78, combines an array of photographs with riveting narration, bringing the blizzard to life again. Tougias first chronicles the period before the storm, then follows its progression, causing commuter nightmares and devastation.

Michael J. Tougias is a New York Times bestselling author and co-author of 29 books. The event is free, and held at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince Street in Concord. For a complete season schedule, visit http://www.walkerlecture.org

Banjos, Bones, and Ballads

Traditional songs, rich in local history and a sense of place, present the latest news from the distant past. They help us to interpret present-day life with an understanding of the working people who built our country. Tavern songs, banjo tunes, 18th century New England hymns, sailor songs, and humorous stories about traditional singers and their songs highlight this informative program by Jeff Warner, on Thursday, September 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dunbarton Public Library on 1004 School Street in Dunbarton. For more information, contact the Dunbarton Public Library at 603-774-3546.

Big Read: A Year Under the Stars Planetarium Show

When the characters in The Bear looked up at the sky, what did they see? On the night of the autumnal equinox, Saturday, September 23, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, at 2 Institute Drive in Concord, in partnership with New Hampshire Humanities, will host “A Year under the Stars.” The night will feature a planetarium show that depicts the stars, moon phases, and seasonal constellations described in The Bear, along with a special encore presentation by Ben Kilham, the founder, and bear caregiver at the Kilham Bear Center. After the presentation, visitors will be welcome to visit the Discovery Center’s observatory and view the stars, planets, and nebulae through a telescope or participate in one of the make-and-take and activity stations that will be set up around Center to learn more about our celestial neighborhood, the night sky, and yearly astronomical phenomena. The doors will open at 6:00 p.m. The planetarium show will begin at 6:15. This event is free and open to the public but pre-registration is strongly recommended. You can register by visiting: starhop.com/nightskystories. Copies of The Bear as well as Ben Kilham’s books will be available for purchase from Gibson’s Bookstore.

