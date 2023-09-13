Bulletin board for the week of Sept. 14, 2023

While wearing a replica of Alan ShepardÕs spacesuit, Jerrid Kenney helps 7-year-old Trase Boudreau of Beverly, Mass., use the OmniGlobe to look at the moon and different planets in the Looking at Earth, Looking Beyond exhibit at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Visitors to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center last Saturday got to see an usual sight – a walking, talking astronaut. While the astronaut was really volunteer Jerrid Kenney of Manchester donning a replica of Alan Shepard’s spacesuit, young visitors and parents didn’t seem disappointed. The astronaut will be at the museum every Saturday from noon to 3:30 p.m. until Christmas. Above: Ada Wright, 3, gives a high-five to Kenney.Left: Kenney helps Trase Boudreau, 7, of Beverly, Mass., use the OmniGlobe. ELIZABETH FRANTZ Edward Ainsworth, 10, of Sheldon, Vt., runs back to his grandmother and sister before settling into his planetarium seat to watch Christa McAuliffe: Reach for the Stars at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Edward Ainsworth, 10, of Sheldon, Vt., runs back to his grandmother and sister before settling into his planetarium seat to watch “Christa McAuliffe: Reach for the Stars” at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center on Saturday. ELIZABETH FRANTZ The new playground at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center on the NHTI campus in Concord on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. GEOFF FORESTER

48th Annual NH Highland Games & Festival

The 48th Annual New Hampshire Highland Games & Festival takes place September 15 – 17, at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln. Athletes compete in traditional Scottish heavy athletic events, photo opportunities with the Highland Cows are available, and there is plenty of shopping in the Vendor Village. Learn to make Glasgow macaroons during a seminar, and dance to the tunes under the concert tent. Observe the pageantry of Massed Bands in Parade Square and trace your Scottish roots in Clan Village. Single day tickets and 3-day weekend passes are available. Pricing ranges from $35-$99, with children’s tickets from $5-$10, and toddlers are free. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://nhscot.org/highland-games-nh/.

Aerospacefest at The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

Join in the fun at the annual Aerospacefest, celebrating space, aviation, and all STEM topics! This event is free to the public and this year, the event will take both outside and inside the Discovery Center at 2 Institute Drive in Concord, on Saturday, September 16, at 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Attend the debut of the new planetarium show, 3-2-1 Lift Off! (Tickets are free and first come, first served at the Welcome Tent). Meet and learn with dozens of local science organizations placed throughout the property and so much more. Learn more at http://www.starhop.com/aerospacefest.

Poetry Society of New Hampshire: Judy Michaels

Join the Poetry Society of New Hampshire at Gibson’s Bookstore on 45 South Main Street in Concord for an afternoon of verse. The headliner on Wednesday, September 20 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. is Judy Michaels. Dr. Judy Rowe Michaels, a Geraldine R. Dodge poet in the schools and for many years poet in residence, English teacher, and coordinator of aesthetic education at Princeton Day School, has published four poetry collections, as well as three books on teaching poetry and writing. Michaels has given poetry workshops for teachers around the country, presented frequently at the National Council of Teachers of English annual convention, and served for three years on NCTE’S poetry committee. A seven-time cancer patient, she gives talks on ovarian cancer to New Jersey and New York medical school classes for the national program Survivors Teaching Students. She is a founding member of Cool Women, a critique group and performance ensemble based in Princeton.

Wilderness Survival

Learn how to survive in the wild! Dennis Haug (retired Navy Master Sergeant, survival and search-and-rescue expert) will give hands-on demonstrations of how to spark a fire, create a water filter, and use a fishing net or snare.

Get the answers to your survival questions and join Dennis for an interactive, educational experience on Saturday, September 16, at 2:00 p.m., at the Northwood Athletic Fields at 616 First NH Turnpike in Northwood. The program will be held in an open field. Parking is free and the location is accessible. For more information, contact: Donna Bunker at 603-942-5472 or email chesleydirector@gmail.com.

Related Posts