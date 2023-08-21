Bulletin board for the week of Aug. 24, 2023

Creative Ambitions Performance Studio of NH will present ‘Masked’

‘Masked’ is a two-act drama written by New Hampshire resident Glynn Cosker – at Hatbox Theatre. The play, directed by Cosker, will be performed Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. Although there is some comic relief throughout, the play’s themes include: destigmatizing mental health issues; suicide awareness; and social media’s effect on teenagers – a group that has seen suicide rates sky-rocket since smartphones became mainstream. Tickets are $22 for adults; $19 for members, seniors, and students; and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at hatboxnh.com. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord.

Author Marcelo Gleiser presents ‘The Dawn of a Mindful Universe’

An award-winning astronomer and physicist’s spellbinding and urgent call for a new Enlightenment and the recognition of the preciousness of life using reason and curiosity — the foundations of science — to study, nurture, and ultimately preserve humanity as we face the existential crisis of climate change. Marcelo Gleiser visits Gibson’s Bookstore on 45 South Main Street in Concord from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. to present The Dawn of a Mindful Universe: A Manifesto for Humanity’s Future.

Stark Decency: New Hampshire’s World War II German Prisoner of War Camp

During World War II, 300 German prisoners of war were held at Camp Stark near the village of Stark in New Hampshire’s North Country. Allen Koop reveals the history of this camp, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Goffstown Public Library on 2 High Street in Goffstown, which tells us much about our country’s war experience and about our state. For more information, call Caroline Kenney at 603-497-2102.

Evening Storytime at Keach Park

Join Concord Public Library in Keach Park at 2 Newton Ave, in Concord, for stories and activities as the sun starts to set. This class includes stories, fingerplays, and songs, all designed to strengthen children’s reading or pre-reading skills. (Recommended for ages 0-5) Please register at concordpubliclibrary.net

New Hampshire’s One-Room Rural Schools: The Romance and the Reality

Hundreds of one-room schools dotted the landscape of New Hampshire a century ago and were the backbone of primary education for generations of children. Revered in literature and lore, they actually were beset with problems, some of which are little changed today. The greatest issue was financing the local school and the vast differences between taxing districts in ability to support education. Other concerns included teacher preparation and quality, curriculum, discipline, student achievement and community involvement in the educational process. Join Steve Taylor on Wednesday, August 30, at 7:00 p.m. at the Pembroke Town Library on 313 Pembroke Street in Pembroke as he explores the lasting legacies of the one-room school and how they echo today.

