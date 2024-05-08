Kids, hit the stage this summer for Sister Act, Jr

Registration is going strong for the Community Players of Concord Children’s Theatre Project summer musical theatre camp, SISTER ACT JR.

Based on the hit 1992 film and Tony-nominated Broadway musical, Sister Act JR. is the feel-good musical comedy that will have audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors). Director is Karen Braz, Music Director is Tony Bonjorno and Choreographer is Robyn Waldron.

We currently have 22 young actors registered, with 14 more on an “interest” list who plan to send in their registrations soon.

The camp is open to participants of all experience levels, ages 8 to 14. Camp will begin on Sunday, August 4 (with a 2-hour orientation session) and end on Friday, August 9 with a 6:30 p.m. performance at the Audi. The cost is $200 for members and $225 for nonmembers.

Registration is by mail with 40 spots available, so register now to secure your spot! Visit communityplayersofconcord.org/childrens-theater/summer-theatre-camp/ for more information.

