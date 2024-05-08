24th Annual Perennial Exchange opens gardening season

The 24th Annual Perennial Exchange opens Concord’s gardening season on Saturday, May 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Concord City Auditorium. It’s free and open to all. Here’s how the exchange works:

Just split and swap! Perennial plants are ambitious, persistent, and wandering. You’ve got a flock of phlox, a host of hosta, a drama daisies … Dig and split them, put them in cans, bags, or boxes, and bring them down to the Audi to exchange for new varieties. And if you’re just starting a garden, there are plants for you too. You can take your new plants home and set them in your garden. It’s all to beautify your yard and the city’s streetscape.

Also at the Exchange: Advice from perennial Master Gardners; Mother’s Day mugs – the sweetest affordable gift in the county; and the Great Gardening Raffle – 10 prizes for 10 winners from Black Forest Nursery, Brochu Nursery, Cobblestone Design, Cole Gardens, D. McLeod Florist, Murray Farms, Osborne’s Agway, Lowe’s and Home Depot.

The exchange will take place rain or shine. Morning coffee and pastries will be served. Sponsored by The Friends of The Audi and Concord’s General Services Department.

For more information, call 603-344-4747 or visit theaudi.org.

