Concord artist on display

The Jaffrey Civic Center announces its next upcoming art exhibition “Reflections,” with works by Pam Tarbell featuring guest artist Andy Moerlien. The exhibit focuses on the works of painter Tarbell, and features a small number of pieces by sculptor Moerlein and will take place in the center’s Cunningham Gallery from Aug. 18 until Sept. 23. There will be a reception on Aug. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tarbell is a national exhibiting artist, curator, and exhibit judge, who owned and operated the Mill Brook Gallery and Sculpture Garden in Concord for 22 years. She is a United States Art in Embassies Artist: Ambassador’s Residency in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Africa; a Juried Member of the National Association of Women Artists and Massachusetts’s Chapter. Tarbell has served on numerous boards and committee advocating for the arts in New Hampshire. Tarbell is currently exhibiting her paintings in a solo exhibit at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University.

“As a musician strives for a variety of vibrations in sound, my goal is creating visual color vibrations,” Tarbell writes in her artist statement. “I greatly admire the paintings of Wassily Kandinsky in profession and thought. Kandinsky said. ‘Color provokes a psychic vibration. Color hides a power still unknown but real, which acts upon every part of the human body. I explore different subject matters in my paintings with a need to always challenge myself with complex compositions and color combinations as I listen to music.’ ”

Moerlein is an internationally exhibited sculptor. His work has been shown in museums, sculpture gardens, and galleries from Alaska to New York, Switzerland to Peru. Notably: Hood Museum, Hanover NH; Johnson Museum, Ithaca, NY, Currier Museum of Art, Manchester, NH, The Art Complex Museum, Duxbury MA; and the Korean Cultural Center, NYC.

He has an extensive resume of public artworks and site-specific monumental outdoor sculptures. Notably: Artist Residency & Sculpture Park, Verbier, Switzerland; Westport Land Conservation Trust, Westport MA USA; Crystal Park Sculpture Garden. Holmes NY

“Natural forces like geology and weather are deeply embedded in our daily chemistry and our living story,” Moerline writes in his artist statement. “My art presents a personal reaction to the powerful interaction between psyche and phenomena. The goal is both sensual and conceptual. The art makes visible a personal narrative. I am a storyteller.”

The public is invited and welcome to view this exciting exhibition during the centers’ open hours Wednesday through Friday noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the show is up.

The Jaffrey Civic Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit cultural facility founded in 1966. The Center’s mission is to provide and sustain a public venue where citizens and residents of the Monadnock region, as well as visitors to the area, can pursue artistic, educational, and civic activities. The Center’s goal is to contribute to the cultural enrichment and enlightenment of the community. The Center does not charge an admission fee, and all art shows and receptions are free and open to the public. The Center also hosts fee-based educational and other programs, as well as serving as the home of the Jaffrey Historical Society. For more information about the Jaffrey Civic Center, please visit the Center’s website.

