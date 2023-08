Arthur Purington Automotive Garage along the east side of South Main Street in 1920.

This building once occupied the current site of the large “Smile” Building. Notice the standard gauge trolley tracks in the street and the gas street lanterns that once illuminated our ancestors dark evenings. A vintage gasoline pump is pictured to the right and the graceful elm trees that once lined our Main Street are evident.

