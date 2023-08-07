This week in Concord history

Aug. 10, 2000: A Superior Court judge rules the state must return about $1 million in taxes paid on interest and dividends earned from out-of-state banks between 1991 and 1994.

Aug. 11, 1766: John Wentworth is appointed governor of new Hampshire by King George II and also “surveyor of the king’s woods in North America.” He will take charge the following summer.

Aug. 12, 2002: In Meredith, Marine Patrol is still looking for the boater responsible for hitting and killing a Bedford man late Sunday night near the Meredith Town Docks. According to Karen Hartman, whose husband John Hartman, 65, was killed in the crash, the boater stopped long enough to hear her call for help but left without responding.

Aug. 12, 2001: Monitor Reports: Throughout the state – in local cities and towns and on state and federal lands – it is becoming harder to recreate on public land without paying at the gate. While many users expect to pay at full-service beaches, campgrounds and marinas, some are surprised and angry when they discover it also costs to take a walk in the White Mountain National Forest or launch a canoe or kayak into Lake Winnipesaukee.

Aug. 13, 1852: The tallest flagpole in New Hampshire history is erected in the State House yard, put up to celebrate Franklin Pierce’s nomination by the Democrats to be president. It is 143 feet tall, higher than the State House dome. First flown is an emblem with pictures of Pierce and Sen. Rufus de Vane King of Alabama, his running mate.

August 14, 1945: The victory bell rings at 7:11 p.m., signaling the defeat of Japan and the end of the war. Thousands of people rush into downtown Concord to celebrate peace. One planned event is an “o so joyful Hara Kiri parade.” Children in kimonos carry parasols down Main Street, vying for $1 prizes for the best costumes. The police report that the throngs are well-behaved with the exception of a carload of Pittsfield boys who are caught setting off false fire alarms.

Aug. 15, 2000: Aurangzeb Khan of Pakistan, believed to be the tallest man alive, spends the night at the Hampton Inn in Bow. On tour with the Sterling and Reid Bros. Circus, Khan stands 8 feet tall and weighs 380 pounds.

Aug. 16, 1982: The Concord City Council votes to maintain its ban on overnight parking. And it refuses to increase the number of exemptions allowed to individual residents. “I see it as creating a crime problem,” warns Councilor Kenneth Jordan.

