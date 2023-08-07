CYPN: Greg and Amber invite Concord to a sunflower festival

Greg Pollock and Amber Brouillette.

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Greg Pollock and Amber Brouillette. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

Greg Pollock and Amber Brouillette

How old are you? 32 and 30.

Where do you live? Deerfield, NH.

Tell us a little bit about yourself. We are two young farmers who recently moved our sunflower operation — Sunfox Farm — to Concord, NH! We’re both New Hampshire natives with a collective 15 years of farming experience. We aspire to give back to the earth as much as we take by practicing organic and sustainable farming techniques. In addition to improving the soil we farm on in Concord, we are also bringing our community together through agritourism events. We’re so excited to host our Annual Sunflower Bloom Festival in Concord for the first time this year!

What do you like to do for fun? We are avid escape room-goers! We’ve brought a lot of family and friends along with us on the adventures. Not only has it been a really fun date night, it’s also been a cool way to see our friends and family. As farmers, we don’t have a lot of free time, so it’s always really great when we can plan an exciting activity and also spend time with our loved ones.

Favorite places to be? In our field. Not even the mosquitos can ruin the feeling of being on the land that we’re taking care of.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? We LOVE Casamigos! And now our farm is right down the road (how convenient!). The best thing to order is the queso fundido, everyone should try it.

What is one of your life goals? A goal that we share is to someday start an educational farm school that helps young farmers. The dream also incorporates a land-sharing concept. It’s very difficult for young farmers to get started because land access is so difficult.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! We’re getting married this month and planted a small private sunflower field as our wedding venue! In addition to farming, Amber works as a diesel mechanic. She’s a professionally trained chef and has a Master’s Degree in Clinical Dietetics. One of my all-time favorite places for inspiration is the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. If you haven’t been, I highly recommend it!

Join CYPN at Sunfox Farm’s 5th Annual Sunflower Bloom Festival in Concord on Wednesday, August 16 from 5:30-7 p.m.! Wander through the towering sunflowers, pick your own bouquet, and meet new friends from your CYPN community at this fun outdoor event. Snacks will be provided by Pours & Petals Events, and drinks will be available for purchase. This event is generously sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank. Sign up for all CYPN events at concordnhchamber.com.

