Bulletin board for week of Aug. 10, 2023

A Visit with Abraham Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by Steve Wood, begins this program by recounting his early life and ends with a reading of the ‘Gettysburg Address.’ Along the way he comments on the debates with Stephen Douglas, his run for the presidency, and the Civil War. Steve Wood presents the program on Thursday, August 10, at 2:30 p.m. at Tad’s Place at Heritage Heights, at 149 East Side Drive in Concord. For more information, visit nhhumanities.org.

New England Quilts and the Stories They Tell

Quilts tell stories, and quilt history is full of myths and misinformation as well as heart-warming tales of service and tradition. Nearly every world culture that has cold weather uses quilted textiles – quilting is not just an American art. Pam Weeks weaves world history, women’s history, industrial history and just plain wonderful stories into her presentation. Participants are invited to bring one quilt for identification and/or story sharing. Prompted in part by the material culture at hand, the presenter may speak about fashion fads, the Colonial Revival, quilt making for Civil War soldiers, and anything else quilt-related she can squeeze in. The event is held Thursday, August 10, 7:00 p.m. at Sanbornton Tavern on 520 Sanborn Road, Route 132 in Sanbornton.

Harnessing History: On the Trail of New Hampshire’s State Dog, the Chinook

This program looks at how dog sledding developed in New Hampshire and how the Chinook played a major role in this story. Explaining how man and his relationship with dogs won out over machines on several famous polar expeditions, Bob Cottrell covers the history of Arthur Walden and his Chinooks, the State Dog of New Hampshire. The event takes place on Tuesday, August 15, at 5:00 p.m. at the Abbott Library on 11 Soonipi Road in Sunapee.

Live Music with the Library featuring David Shore’s Trunk of Funk at the Library

Join in the fun outside the library, on Prince Street in Concord, on Aug. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for this season’s last Live Music with the Library Concert. David Shore’s Trunk of Funk is a Concord based, 5-6 piece band, playing originals, covers and everything in between. Kona Ice and Constantly Pizza will be available for purchase. Rain date is August 23. For more information visit: concordpubliclibrary.net.

Related Posts