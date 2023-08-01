Bulletin board for the week of Aug. 3, 2023

Ann Patchett talk

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 7 to 8 p.m. Gibson’s Bookstore, in conjunction with New Hampshire Public Radio and the Capitol Center for the Arts, will welcome international best-selling author Ann Patchett to the Bank of New Hampshire Stage at 16 S. Main St. in Concord for an evening of literary discussion of her new novel, “Tom Lake,” as part of our author series, Authors on Main! In this beautiful and moving novel about family, love, and growing up, Ann Patchett once again proves herself one of America’s finest writers. Ann will be in conversation with her friend, NH author Katrina Kenison (Best American series editor), and sharing an audience Q&A with NHPR host Rick Ganley.

Dig into Native history

On Aug. 3, at 5 p.m. at the Carriage House at Castle in the Clouds, 586 Ossipee Park Road in Moultonborough, Robert Goodby presents “Digging Into Native History in New Hampshire.” Abenaki history has been reduced to near-invisibility as a result of conquest, a conquering culture that placed little value on the Indian experience, and a strategy of self-preservation that required many Abenaki to go “underground,” concealing their true identities for generations to avoid discrimination and persecution. For more information, visit nhhumanities.org

The Finest Hours history

On Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. at the Epsom Public Library on 1606 Dover Road in Epsom, Michael Tougias presents “The Finest Hours.” On Feb. 18, 1952, an astonishing maritime event began when a ferocious nor’easter split in half a 500-foot long oil tanker, the Pendleton, approximately one mile off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Incredibly, just twenty miles away, a second oil tanker, the Fort Mercer, also split in half. On both tankers, men were trapped on the severed bows and sterns, and all four sections were sinking in 60-foot seas. Thus began a life-and-death drama of survival, heroism, and a series of tragic mistakes. Of the 84 seamen aboard the tankers, 70 would be rescued and 14 would lose their lives. Michael Tougias, co-author of the book and Disney movie “The Finest Hours,” uses slides to illustrate the harrowing tale of the rescue efforts amidst towering waves and blinding snow in one of the most dangerous shoals in the world. For more information, visit nhhumanities.org

Extreme survival lessons

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. at Wolfeboro Public Library on 259 South Main Street in Wolfeboro, Michael Tougias presents “Extreme Survival.” We have all heard amazing stories of survival that rendered us awestruck. But too often, we don’t realize that there is a wealth of information to learn from people who make it to the other side of life’s most daunting challenges. In this presentation, New York Times bestselling author Michael J. Tougias captivates the audience by chronicling harrowing survival stories and discusses the lessons learned. Tougias has interviewed over 100 people who survived against all odds, and researched many historical figures who have achieved the near-impossible. He supplements their stories with a handful of first person accounts from some of the toughest survivors in history, including John McCain, Mary Rowlandson (captive during King Philip’s Indian War), Howard Blackburn, Captain Bligh, Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl, and many more.

