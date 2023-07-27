Looking back: White Park pool

James W. Spain Collection

FEarly 1930s: The Swimming Pool at White Park, Concord

This is a wonderful image of the “Swimming Pool at White Park” shown here with children enjoying the refreshing water on a summer day many years ago.

When Charles Eliot designed White Park in 1888 this “swimming pool” was actually referred to as the “Upper Pond” located where we do have our present day swimming pool. It was a wonderful design by Charles Eliot, spring fed with a flow of water exiting to the lower, or large pond below. As part of the WPA program the first concrete swimming pool was installed on the site of the “Upper Pond” and became the pool that we all remember from our childhoods at White Park.

