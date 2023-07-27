Bulletin board for the week of July 27, 2023

Leo McGinn tosses the ball during Jeti Dodgeball at the Concord Parks and Recreationâs Stay and Play Camp at Keach Park on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The camps around the city will extended a week into August. Novelist Richard Russo is to be the keynote speaker at Bookstock in Woodstock, Vt., on July 28, 2018, at 10 a.m. (Elena Seibert photograph)

Friends-a-Palooza

Join the fun at Keach Park, at 7 Newton Avenue in Concord on Saturday, July 29, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. The event includes free family fun with the Friends Program and more than 20 local organizations. Crafts, facepainting, games, treats and giveaways to celebrate International Friendship Day!

Authors on Main with Richard Russo

On Aug. 1, from 7 p.m. – 8:0 p.m. Gibson’s Bookstore, in conjunction with New Hampshire Public Radio and the Capitol Center for the Arts, is pleased to welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning (“Empire Falls”) author Richard Russo to the Bank of New Hampshire Stage at 16 South Main Street in Concord for an evening of literary discussion of his new novel, “Somebody’s Fool,” as part of the author series, Authors On Main! Richard Russo returns in literature to North Bath, in upstate New York, and to the characters that captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of readers in his beloved best sellers “Nobody’s Fool” and “Everybody’s Fool.” Richard will be in conversation with NHPR All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa. A signed book is included with your ticket. Tickets are available from The Capitol Center for the Arts – Single: $39, includes general admission for one, and one signed hardcover copy of “Somebody’s Fool,” double, $49, includes general admission for two, and one signed hardcover copy of “Somebody’s Fool.” Doors open at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage at 6 p.m.

Pickleball 4 Payson

Pickleball 4 Payson is a special fundraising event to support Pedaling for Payson and the Nurse Navigator program at the Concord Hospital Payson Center for Cancer Care.

Join the fun on July 30 from 3 to 4 p.m. for beginners and Scramble Play at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at George Park in Hopkinton, and play some pickleball! Register for the Beginners Clinic & Scramble Play event (waitlist) or Scramble Play event only. No partner is needed as partners are randomized based on ability level – all levels are welcome! This is a fun event meant to build friendships and community, all while participating in the fastest-growing sport and supporting your neighbors battling cancer. Pricing: $35 for Scramble Play only, or $50 for Beginners Clinic and Scramble Play

Poor Houses and Town Farms: The Hard Row for Paupers

From its earliest settlements New Hampshire has struggled with issues surrounding the treatment of its poor. The early Northeastern colonies followed the lead of England’s 1601 Poor Law, which imposed compulsory taxes for maintenance of the poor but made no distinction between the “vagrant, vicious poor” and the helpless, and honest poor.

This confusion persisted for generations and led directly to establishment in most of the state’s towns of alms houses and poor farms and, later, county institutions which would collectively come to form a dark chapter in New Hampshire history.

Join Steve Taylor on Sunday, July 30, at 4 p.m. at the Center Meeting House of Newbury on 945 NH Route 103 in Newbury, as he examines how paupers were treated in these facilities and how reformers eventually succeeded in closing them down.

