This week in Concord history

July 20, 1988: The New York Times reports that New Hampshire is among the top 10 states when it comes to wine consumption. At the top of the list: California. No. 50: Mississippi. New Hampshire comes in 9th, at 3.12 gallons per capita per year.

July 20, 1817: President James Monroe attends church at “the Old North,” the Congregational church that stood on the site of the current Walker School.

July 21, 1861: Col. Gilman Marston of the Second New Hampshire Volunteers is shot in the shoulder at Second Bull Run. The wound is bandaged, and he returns to command his men in the field. He will refuse amputation of his arm, heal and become a brigadier general. In quieter times during the early part of the war, he will attend to his other job: congressman from New Hampshire’s 1st District.

July 23, 2000: Carlton Fisk is inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Fisk, who grew up in Charlestown, caught more games and hit more home runs as a catcher than any other player in history.

