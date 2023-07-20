Bulletin board for the week of July 20, 2023

Santiago Rodriguez of Billâs Roofing places the weathervane on top of the 1881 Pioneer Engine House tower on Washington Street in Penacook on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

On , July 20, 6:30 to 8 p.m., join your friends and neighbors for an outdoor summer concert at Concord Community Music School at 23 Wall St., in Concord. Boston-based Acoustic Nomads aspire to bring attention not only to the diversity within American music, but the common threads that bind us all together as people. Acoustic Nomads is an atypical string quartet of young superstars on the rise in the New England acoustic music scene, uniting their diverse musical backgrounds to create a uniquely Pan-American musical experience. Acoustic Nomads’ repertoire interweaves music from Venezuelan, Appalachian, Peruvian, Argentinean, Brazilian, and American Jazz sources, connecting these threads with beautiful original melodies, rhythmic grooves, and playful, lyrical improvisation between the musicians. For more information, visit ccmusicschool.org or call 603-228-1196.

On July 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Meredith Community Center, on 1 Circle Dr., in Meredith, the Community Garden Club of Meredith sponsors a fun and engaging look at the historic and unusual weathervanes found on New Hampshire’s churches, town halls, and other public buildings from earliest times down to the present. Highlighted by the visual presentation of a sampling of the vanes found throughout the state, Glenn Knoblock’s program will trace the history of weathervanes, their practical use and interesting symbolism, as well as their varied types and methods of manufacture and evolution from practical weather instrument to architectural embellishment. For more information, visit: nhhumanities.org

Dan McMillan founded and leads Save Democracy in America, a non-partisan organization to get big money out of politics. After several years researching a book about money in politics, Dan decided that direct political action is urgently needed and launched his campaign for voter-owned elections. Dan first came to New Hampshire in the 1980s for ice climbing near North Conway and St. Johnsbury, VT. A dedicated rock climber in his youth, Dan has made three ascents of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley – the highest rock wall in North America. Dan McMillan will be speaking on ’Get Big Money Out of Politics, Bring Americans Together’ at the following locations in New Hampshire. The event takes place on Thursday, July 20, at 7:30 a.m. at the Capital City Sunrise Rotary Club of Concord, CSI Charter School – computer lab, 26 Washington St., in Penacook. You can also hear Dan McMillan on Saturday, July 22, at 12:30 p.m. at Peaches & Politics, Miller Farm, 51 Miller Rd., in New Durham. For more information, visit savedemocracyinamerica.org.

