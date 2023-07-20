Book: “The Seagull: A Vera Stanhope Mystery”

“The Seagull: A Vera Stanhope Mystery”

By Ann Cleeves

(397 pages, Mystery, 2017)

Detective Inspector Vera Stanhope grudgingly goes on a trip to a local prison to give a talk. There she meets an old nemesis, a crooked former Detective Superintendent, John Brace. Braces’ nefarious dealings finally caught up with him, and he is an inmate there. He was involved in the beating and subsequent death of a local game keeper. Vera helped send Brace to prison.

Brace tells Vera that he wants to make a deal with her. He knows where Robbie Marshall is buried. If Vera will check on Brace’s daughter and grandchildren, he will tell Vera where to look. Robbie Marshall was a friend of Brace’s when they were young. Robbie had a reputation of being able to fill unusual requests, shady things for wealthy people. Vera gathers a small team and they start to search. Sure enough, Robbie’s body is found in a culvert near St. Mary’s Island. But they find not only Robbie’s body, but someone else’s, too!

This case brings back unwelcome memories for Vera. Vera’s father Hector, Robbie, Brace and a mysterious person they called “The Prof” were a gang of four. They often went to the glitzy nightclub called The Seagull.

Past actions reverberate with ones in the present. And Vera must examine her views of what took place all those years ago. There is a strong undercurrent of corruption in the deals that took place at The Seagull. The search is on to identify the second body. But Vera is worried that this case is too close to home.

Vera is an interesting character. She is scruffy, and can be curt and demanding. She’s not good at the social niceties. But she is genuinely interested in people and what they have to say. She is also smart and resourceful, and many criminals regret underestimating her. If you like this book, there are eleven in the series, starting with “The Crow Trap”. And there is an excellent TV series by PBS based on the books.

Try one of these mysteries and experience Vera’s clever, biting comments and unusual charm. She’s a detective worth getting to know!

Visit Concord Public Library online at .concordpubliclibrary.net.

Robbin Bailey

Related Posts