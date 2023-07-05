Stillwagon shows paintings

“Chorus Line” acrylic on canvas by Marianne Stillwagon “Glorious Morning” acrylic on canvas by Marianne Stillwagon

On display at the Concord Chamber of Commerce is an exhibit of oil paintings from New Hampshire artist Marianne Stillwagon. Seasoned artist Marianne Stillwagon showcases her artistic vision through a captivating collection of acrylic paintings inspired by the beautiful summer flowers of New England.

Originally from South River, New Jersey, Stillwagon has lived in many cities across the country before settling in New Hampshire in 1976. She is a graduate of Rivier University in Nashua, NH with a BS in Design and worked as a freelance graphic designer for many years before pursuing painting full-time. Having studios in New Hampshire and South Carolina gives her the opportunity to draw inspiration from two very different landscapes. Exploring the contrast between the two regions allows her to expand her creative vision.

In her latest collection, Stillwagon offers viewers of her work a glimpse into the vibrant beauty that the season brings. New England is known for its spectacular natural landscapes, and the region’s summer flowers have long served as a muse for artists seeking to capture their splendor. Her interpretation of the region’s natural scenery is captured through contrasting delicate flowers and shadowy backgrounds. This collection of paintings seems to carry a sense of both visual and emotional duality. The dark background allows the eye to fully focus on the flowers themselves and how they seem to float across the canvas or bloom directly before your eyes. The drama of her work seamlessly blends with the innocence of her subject matter, creating a dynamic experience. Through her work, there is a feeling of liveliness and deep appreciation for the flora that is seen throughout New England. Swirling vines and curling leaves surround each painting adding movement that can’t seem to be contained. Her works truly have a life and personality of their own.

Stillwagon’s exhibit will run at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, located at 49 S. Main St., Suite 104, in Concord, from July 10 to Sept. 8.

The gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check the Chamber’s website at concordnhchamber.com for hours before visiting as they may vary.

All work is for sale by contacting the N.H. Art Association at 603-431-4230.

