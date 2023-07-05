Bulletin board for the week of July 6, 2023

New London Barn Playhouse's terrific production of Catch Me if You Can. Aaron Baker

Growing Up in Concord

On July 6, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Kathleen Bailey returns to Gibson’s Bookstore on 45 South Main Street in Concord, to present her new book of history, this time of a more personal bent, with “Growing Up in Concord, New Hampshire: Boomer Memories from White’s Park to the Capitol Theater.” In the 1950s and 1960s Concord was technically a city, but it more closely resembled a small town. Remote from the larger world, change was slow to arrive “the stunning death of a popular young President, and a war that would tear the country apart and reassemble it as something nobody recognized. But those innocent decades were a seemingly endless summer, and young residents reveled in it. Riding bikes through the National Guard Armory grounds, hitching a snowy slide on the back of a mail truck and walking barefoot to the corner store for a Coke from the big red cooler. Entertainment was always free, from the Nevers Band to amateur fashion shows.” Author Kathleen Bailey and photographer Sheila Bailey unveil a portrait of a town during a simpler time. For more information, visit gibsonsbookstore.com.

Music on the Patio

Courtyard by Marriott, at 70 Constitution Ave in Concord is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated summer music series, “Music on the Patio.” This weekly event showcases talented local musicians, creating an unforgettable experience for hotel guests and the community alike. Music on the Patio aims to bring the joy of live music to Concord residents and visitors throughout the summer season. On July 12 the featured artist will be Chris Lester. Chris Lester, a New Hampshire based singer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer. He started performing in New England before moving to California to join Atlantic recording artists Wild Horses. In 2001 Lester moved back to New Hampshire and joined the band Mama Kicks (who won multiple Best Band awards in the Hippo Press.) The performances take place on the hotel’s outdoor patio from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Catch Me If You Can” by Majestic Theatre

Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, “Catch Me If You Can” is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abignale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes. Performances of “Catch Me If You Can” are scheduled Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m., and will be held at The Derry Opera House at 29 West Broadway, in Derry. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above and $15 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 669-7469, online at majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance.

