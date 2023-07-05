Brewing Festival returns to capital city

A group makes a toast before drinking a sample of craft beer at the New Hampshire Brewers Festival at Kiwanis Riverfront Park in Concord on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ A sample of craft beer is served during the New Hampshire Brewers Festival at Kiwanis Riverfront Park in Concord on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ

The NH Brewers Association presents the Keep NH Brewing Festival, which takes place July 8, from noon to 4 p.m. at Kiwanis Waterfront Park/Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road in Concord.

The NH Brewers Association’s 8th Annual Keep NH Brewing Festival will feature the largest collection of NH craft breweries at any Brewfest in the state and is the perfect opportunity to taste the best NH has to offer.

This one-of-a-kind event is “For the Brewers, By the Brewers,” meaning run by and in support of the NH craft beer industry, and will bring together over 50 NH brewers showcasing more than 30 NH craft beers.

They will offer a single session on July 8, along the grassy shore of the Merrimack River at Kiwanis Waterfront Park in Concord (behind the Everett Arena) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with VIP starting at noon.

TICKETS

VIP: Cost $65

General admission: Cost $50 in advance, day of $55

Designated driver: $20 includes free parking (must be 21+)

Please note this is a strictly 21+ plus event, sorry no children or pets are allowed. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.

Both VIP and General Admission Tickets include beer samples from our vast selection of NH breweries, souvenir taster glass, free parking, live music, entertainment, games, and more.

Food will be available for purchase from a variety of food vendors and food trucks.

Be prepared as this is a rain or shine event, and fear not there will be plenty of shade under the event tents. General Admission tickets will be available the day of at the doors for $55, cash or credit.

VIP SESSION

There are a limited number of VIP tickets available. The session includes 1-hour early access to VIP samples and an NHBA Raffle Ticket.

In addition, a special assortment of VIP beer only available in our featured breweries’ tasting rooms will be on tap. We will release the tap list in advance of the festival and a program will be provided for you to check off your favorites!

LIVE MUSIC

Provided in partnership with NH Music Collective and local NH artists

12:30 p.m.:Matty and the Penders (90s Cover Band)

2:30 p.m.: Mikey G

Proceeds from the Keep NH Brewing Festival will benefit the NH Brewers Association in their efforts to promote, protect, educate and advocate for craft beer and brewers in NH. This is our signature event of the year and the primary fundraiser for our non-profit. Hence why we truly are “for the brewers, by the brewers.”

For more information, visit: events.beerfests.com/e/keep-nh-brewing-festival

