Churches partner for concert series

First Congregational and Wesley United Methodist Churches are sponsoring a new summer concert series that will take place behind Wesley Methodist Church at 79 Clinton Street in Concord.

The first show, a concert by the Wholly Rollers, takes place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. There’s a large, fenced in playground that kids can use while adults watch the concert and snacks/soft drinks will be available at a modest price. Local artist Laura Fugere will be in attendance selling handmade jewelry with a musical theme and offering face painting for kids of all ages.

“We’ve been renting space inside Wesley United Methodist Church since moving out of our building on North Main Street,” said First Church’s Technology Integrator Jock Irvine, “so it made sense to work on this project together.

Music plays an important role in both of our churches and we’re excited to be offering a new, family-friendly concert series to Concord area residents.”

The concerts will take place every other Thursday and will be moved indoors if it’s treating to rain. Seating is on the grass, so be sure to bring lawn chairs and bug spray!

The July 13 concert will feature the Electric Praise band, Portsmouth’s Sharon Jones will perform on July 27, August 10 will feature the Clandestine Jazz Collective, and the series will close out with the Jazz Sanctuary Band on August 24.

For more information visit ClintonStreetConcerts.org.

