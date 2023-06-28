Bulletin board

‘Where Ivy Dares to Grow: A Gothic Time Travel Love Story’

With author Marielle Thompson at Gibson’s Bookstore, 45 South Main Street in Concord on Friday, June 30, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Marielle Thompson returns to her childhood home of New Hampshire to present her debut novel, Where Ivy Dares to Grow: A Gothic Time Travel Love Story! Mexican Gothic meets Outlander in this spellbindingly atmospheric timeslip debut, as a woman struggling with her mental health spends the winter with her cruel in-laws in their eerie, haunting manor that sweeps her back through time and into the arms of her fiancé’s mysterious, alluring 19th century ancestor. Author Marielle Thompson has a Master’s degree in 19th century literature, and much of her novel’s 19th century timeline was inspired by her studies in Romantic and Victorian Literature, both the works of these poets and authors and their own private letters. She weaves references to books, authors, and characters of the period throughout the story – creating delightful easter eggs for bibliophiles.

Banjos, Bones, and Ballads

Traditional songs, rich in local history and a sense of place, present the latest news from the distant past. They help us to interpret present-day life with an understanding of the working people who built our country. Tavern songs, banjo tunes, 18th century New England hymns, sailor songs, and humorous stories about traditional singers and their songs highlight this informative program by Jeff Warner on Tuesday, July 4, at 11:30 a.m. at the Enfield Shaker Museum on 447 NH Route 4A in Enfield.

French Club

Parlez-vous français? Join every other week to get reacclimated with your French fluency! This club is held on alternating Mondays from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. in the Blanchard Room. Please email Ali Sekou for more details: asekou12@gmail.com Improve your reading and writing ability, practice fluency and vocabulary, and expand your life and job skills.

Meeting Dates:

July 3

July 17

August 7

August 21

The club meets at the Blanchard Room at the Concord Public Library, 45 Green Street in Concord. For more information, visit concordpubliclibrary.net.

Hot dog eating contest

The second annual hot dog eating contest is back for another season! The contest will take place on Saturday, July 1st right after the 4th of July town parade in Sunapee Harbor. The competition has two components – fastest male to eat 10 hot dogs and fastest female to eat 5 hot dogs wins. It is $25.00 to enter and a waiver must be completed by each participant. All the proceeds from the event will be donated to the New England Healing Sports Association. NEHSA is a passionate group of people who pool their knowledge, skills and courage to participate in adaptive sports. Our entire organization is dedicated to providing athletes with access to outdoor sport and recreation, building new skills and igniting their confidence. Registration is still open for the hot dog eating contest and more information can be found on sunapeeharbordogs.com.

Related Posts