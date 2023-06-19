Market Days returns with lots to see, do and taste

Concord’s biggest summer event returns June 22 to 24 downtown with Market Days.

Get ready to experience the pinnacle of summer entertainment and community spirit as the 49th Annual Market Days Festival makes its grand return to downtown Concord from June 22 to 24. This three-day extravaganza promises a jam-packed schedule of fun, excitement, and unforgettable moments for attendees of all ages.

Market Days Festival has firmly established itself as the premier event in Concord, attracting locals and visitors alike with its diverse offerings. From live music and shopping to delectable food and engaging activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Music lovers will be treated to a spectacular lineup of performances on three stages, showcasing the hottest local talent that Concord has to offer. The Capitol Center for the Arts will headline the festival on Friday night with a captivating performance by the nationally renowned band Uprooted, featuring the talented Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root. Prepare to be enthralled by their melodies and infectious rhythms.

For those seeking a retail therapy fix, Market Days boasts over 165 vendors, offering a treasure trove of unique handmade crafts, stylish fashion trends, and stunning decor. Discover hidden gems and find that perfect item you’ve been searching for.

Indulge your taste buds in the culinary delights offered by the array of mouthwatering food vendors. From savory dishes to irresistible sweet treats, the festival’s diverse food options are sure to satisfy every craving.

But that’s not all! Market Days is a family-friendly event, providing an abundance of free activities to keep the kids entertained. From bounce houses to interactive demos and face painting to balloon animals, there will be non-stop fun for the little ones.

The 49th Annual Market Days Festival is proudly presented by Intown Concord and made possible through the generous support of the New Hampshire Army National Guard, Binnie Media, and Visit New Hampshire. Additional support from: AARP New Hampshire, Altitude Trampoline Parks, Bank of New Hampshire, Beeze Tees Screen Printing, Breezeline, Casella Waste, City of Concord, Eastern Bank, Element Booth Co., Fidium Fiber, Granite State Credit Union, Grappone Automotive Group, Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, Hannaford Supermarkets, Ledyard National Bank, Lincoln Financial Group, Mason & Rich, Nazzy Entertainment/Precision Entertainment, New Hampshire Public Radio, NH Federal Credit Union, Northeast Delta Dental, Penuche’s Ale House, Red River Theatres, Shaheen & Gordon, Sulloway & Hollis, PLLC, Sunbelt Rentals, Tandy’s Pub & Grille, The Concord Monitor, The Duprey Companies, The Hippo Press, The Hotel Concord, The New Hampshire Union Leader, The River Radio Network, The Walker Lecture Fund, U.S. Army Concord Recruiting Station, Upton & Hatfield, LLP, Vertical Entertainment, and Xfinity.

Their contributions and commitment to community celebration have played a vital role in the festival’s success.

Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this exciting weekend of community connection and celebration. For more information and to stay updated on the festival schedule and offerings, visit marketdaysfestival.com.

