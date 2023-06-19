Making Market Days a Sustainable Event

Intown Concord announces that Market Days, the largest festival in downtown Concord, will be going green this year, thanks to the generous support of our Sustainability Sponsor, New Hampshire Federal Credit Union. With a commitment to reducing environmental impact, Market Days 2023 will feature various sustainability initiatives aimed at promoting recycling, waste reduction, and eco-conscious practices.

Scheduled to take place from June 22 to 24, Market Days has become a beloved tradition for locals and visitors alike. This year’s festival promises an enhanced experience with a strong focus on sustainability, allowing attendees to enjoy the festivities while minimizing their ecological footprint.

Key sustainability initiatives at Market Days 2023 include:

Staffed Recycling Stations: Intown Concord, in partnership with New Hampshire Federal Credit Union, will provide three conveniently located staffed recycling stations throughout the festival grounds. These stations will encourage attendees to properly dispose of their waste, ensuring that recyclable materials such as glass, cans, cardboard, and paper are recycled effectively.

Reusable Cups in the Beer Tent: In an effort to reduce single-use plastic waste, Market Days will introduce reusable cups in the beer tent. By implementing this initiative, they aim to significantly decrease the number of disposable cups ending up in landfills.

Vendor Composting: Collaborating with local vendors, Market Days will facilitate composting to divert organic waste from the landfill. This initiative aligns with their commitment of promoting sustainable practices throughout the event.

Intown Concord recognizes the importance of being responsible stewards of the environment and believes that sustainable initiatives at Market Days will have a lasting positive impact on the community and the planet. They are proud to have New Hampshire Federal Credit Union as their Sustainability Sponsor, whose dedication to environmental consciousness mirrors our own values.

By making Market Days a sustainable event, they hope to inspire other festivals, organizations, and individuals to adopt similar practices, creating a greener and more sustainable future for our community.

For more information or to volunteer to help with the recycling program, please visit the website at http://www.marketdaysfestival.com.

Related Posts