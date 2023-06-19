City newsletter: New faces in the office

Here’s a look at what was included in last week’s city newsletter.

Meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green Street (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: July 5, 6 p.m.

City Council: July 10, 7 p.m.

Visit concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings. View the City calendar for more meetings and events.

New City Engineer

The City of Concord is happy to introduce our new City Engineer, Michael Bezanson. Mike comes to Concord from the City of Rochester, NH where he was the City Engineer in their Department of Public Works. In this role, he managed several City staff, capital improvement projects, budgeting and permitting, and oversaw the operation of their water and wastewater treatment plants, among other responsibilities.

Mike also previously worked for The Metropolitan District in Hartford, CT and the State of Connecticut, Department of Public Health in engineering roles. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Messiah College and is a professionally licensed engineer with the State of New Hampshire.

Mike’s extensive experience in engineering and existing understanding of city programs, projects, permitting and budgeting made him a natural fit for this role.

New Health & Licensing Officer

We are happy to announce that Brian Santiago has been promoted to Health & Licensing Officer in our Code Administration Office. Brian joined the City of Concord in October 2021 as a part-time Health Inspector and became full-time in March 2023. Prior to coming to Concord, Brian worked in the food service industry for approximately 10 years before leaving to advance his career with the Town of Bedford as their Deputy Health Officer. Please join us in congratulating Brian on his promotion!

Related Posts