Bulletin board for the week of June 22, 2023

In Full Bloom Garden Tour

Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. take a self-guided tour through eight gardens in Concord’s South and West Ends. Pick up a program at Kimball Jenkins and visit gardens in any order. The event will be held rain or shine, and pricing is $20 in advance at http://www.concordgardenclubnh.com, or $25 on the day of the event at Kimball Jenkins.

Heart and Hands: A pottery workshop for the visually impaired

Saturday, June 24, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., the blind and visually impaired community (of all ages!) are invited to stop by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce / Rainmaker Pottery booth at Market Days for a special workshop. Local potter Ahmad Gazelle will share how to touch, feel and form small pinch pots from earthenware clay. Stop by anytime during the 4 to 5:30 p.m. workshop period for this free, fun class. Special thanks to Future In Sight for supporting this event at 11 South Main Street in Concord. The booth will be located on Main Street in downtown Concord, across the street from the Bank of NH Stage, next to O Steaks and Seafood.

Children’s authors Kari Allen and Amy Makechnie

Tuesday, June 27, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Kari Allen and Amy Makechnie are back again with new books! Local teacher Kari Allen will be in the store signing copies of her third Maddie and Mabel early reader, “Maddie and Mabel Know They Can,” with local author Amy Makechnie signing her new middle grade novel, “The McNifficents,” from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Gibson’s Bookstore at 45 S. Main St., in Concord, and would love if you swung by sometime in those 90 minutes to say hello, congratulate them, and maybe buy a book for them to sign! If you have already preordered a copy (thank you!), now would be a convenient time for you to come give Kari or Amy a hug or a high five. This will not be a traditional seated author event, as kids get fidgety and family schedules can be tight during the week.

In “Maddie and Mabel Know They Can,” sisters and friends Maddie and Mabel learn the importance of perseverance in the third book of this Junior Library Guild selected early chapter book series.

In “The McNifficents,” a senior Miniature Schnauzer employed as a very distinguished nanny has his paws full trying to prove he’s still the dog for the job in this sweet and rambunctious middle grade novel that’s The Secret Life of Pets meets The Vanderbeekers series.

Range the Wild Woods Over

Loggers at the turn of the twentieth century cut the timber that built and warmed our houses and provided the ties for America’s ever-expanding railroads. Timber established Portsmouth, Portland and Bangor as important ports, sending New England lumber around the world. Folklorist Jeff Warner relates the songs and stories of the people who worked the wintry woods, showing their humor and their grit, and giving us a glimpse into everyday life in long ago lumber camps. The event takes place on Friday, June 23, at 6 p.m. at South Danbury Christian Church on 1141 US Route 4 in Danbury. For more information, call South Danbury Christian Church at 603-744-8073.

