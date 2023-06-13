Youth theater company celebrates 20 years

‘Beauty and the Beast’ ‘Godspell’ ‘Singin’ in the Rain.’

The Concord based premiere youth theater company, RB Productions, celebrates its 20th birthday this summer.

RB Productions started in the spring of 2003 by Bow High School student Ryan Brown with the help of music teacher Clint Klose. Their first production, Godspell, was performed at the Concord City Auditorium in the summer of 2003. The goal was to break even so there could be a season two. At first, RB focused on mainstage productions. Soon after came the youth portion of the company which is currently the primary focus of the company in 2023. Donna and Kevin Brown, Ryan’s parents, were instrumental with the creation and financial backing of this company. As for the name RB Productions? Ryan received the knick-name, RB, from Clint Klose while he was a student at Bow Middle School. Ryan loved theater as a student and would always return to Beaver Meadow to help with its annual SAP production. There never was any question as to the name for this theater company.

Other mainstage productions for RB include: Godspell, Footloose, Grease, Annie, The Sound of Music, Noises Off, Little Shop of Horrors and Mary Poppins. Summer youth performances include High School Musical, Hairspray, Fame, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Godspell, Les Misérables and The Wizard of Oz just to name a few.

Ryan Brown left the company in 2006 to focus entirely on college. RB currently operates under the direction of artistic director and producer Clint Klose. Ryan recently commented about the success of RB Productions in a recent interview.

He said “RB Productions has surpassed my wildest dreams. Born of a vision to offer professional theatre experiences to New Hampshire’s youth, the company’s two-decade journey has been blessed with the support of countless performers, artists, and community supporters. Special gratitude goes to Clint Klose, whose passion ignited my love for theatre and whose leadership has been pivotal to RB Productions’ success today. As l look forward to the next 20 years, I can’t wait to see the experiences created and the dreams inspired from the RB stage”.

The summer of 2023 promises to be a hit with titles like: The Addams Family, Mary Poppins, Jr., Annie KIDS, Into the Woods, Jr., and Newsies Jr.

RB is fortunate to receive support from: (Company Sponsor) Molly B Foundation, (Season Sponsor) Lifestages; (Show Sponsors) Merrimack County Savings Bank, Upton & Hatfield, CherylAnne Williams, Wilcox & Barton and Concord Dance Academy.

RB Productions is planning a 20th anniversary celebration at the Bank of NH Stage on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. RB will celebrate with cast and crew members from the past 20 years and will include performances by former and current RB talent. Tickets are on sale now for this celebratory event.

2023 Season

All performances to be held at the Capitol Center for The Arts

The Addams Family: July 7 and 8 at 7 p.m.,

Mary Poppins, Jr.: July 14 and 15 at 7 p.m.

Annie, KIDS: July 15 at noon

Into The Woods, Jr.: July 21 and 22 at 7 p.m.

Newsies, Jr.: July 28 and 29 at 7 p.m.

All tickets can be purchased online or at the door, and are $15 for adults, $12 for students/seniors.

