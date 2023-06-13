White Park splash pad completed

The newly renovated splash pad at White Park.

White Park in Concord will have an exciting new attraction this summer. The original kiddie pool at the park has been replaced with a brand-new splash pad that features several splash and spray elements, including aquatic and floral ornaments, tumble buckets, surface sprays, and a mushroom raindrop refurbished from the previous pool. The upgrade will provide family-friendly fun for all ages for many years to come.

This is the fifth pool renovated in recent years as part of a multi-year commitment by the City of Concord to upgrade all of the City’s community swimming pools. Most recently completed was the pool at Merrill Park in 2021. Replacing the preexisting pool at White Park with a new splash pad extends the seasonal usability, requires less staffing, and offers a more inclusive recreational experience.

Construction started in August of 2022 with the removal of the old pool. Concord General Services Public Properties Division worked with the H.L. Turner Group, South Shore Gunite Pools & Spas, Milestone Construction, Apex Enterprises, Tasker Landscaping, and Raymond’s Excavation to complete the renovations.

New piping, filtration, pumps, and an underground storage tank were installed. In addition, an automated chlorine system is in place to continuously maintain chlorine levels and optimize water chemistry. A UV light system was also added for an extra level of increased disinfection.

Landscaping was spruced up with some new plants, mulch, and hardscape that includes a new stone seating retaining wall repurposed from legacy street curbing and retaining wall granite held in storage with the City from previous projects. Work was also completed on replacing the metal chain link fencing with a more appealing black aluminum perimeter fence.

Public Properties Division staff completed electrical, plumbing, mechanical, and painting work. Bathroom facilities are updated, lighting upgrades and water-conserving showers are installed, and the drinking water fountain was upgraded to a dual fountain and bottle refill station.

An extra element to this project included upgrading the facility building façades with new trim to match the appearance of the Merrimack Lodge at White Park. The improved look of the buildings creates a more unified appearance of the park.

The public is invited to attend an official ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of the new splash pad on June 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The official expected season opening of the splash pad will be on June 17. Concord’s community swimming pools are anticipated to open for the season on June 18. As Concord Parks and Recreation continue to hire more staff, seasonal hours for the pools and splash pad will be updated and available at concordnh.gov/pools.

Access to the pools and splash pad are free for Concord and Penacook residents with ID. Non-residents can buy a season pass for $125 or a 48-hour pass for $20. Passes are valid for use at all locations and are available for purchase at the City Wide Community Center at 14 Canterbury Road.

