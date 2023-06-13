Summertime serenading in the area

The Nevers Second Regiment Band plays its first summer show of the year at Eagle Square last week. Check out the band at any of the nine remaining shows in Concord/Penacook this summer. JON BODELL / Insider staff The Nevers Band will play at Kiwanis Park tonight and six more shows as part of the Concord Parks and Rec Summer Concert Series. Courtesy photo The opening concert of the Nevers' 2nd regiment band 175th season. (Amanda Steen/ Monitor Staff) We’d say we never say Nevers, but since we run pictures of these guys all the freaking time, we say it kind of a lot. And we’re going to again, because The Nevers Band will be the headline act of Friday’s celebration during the Concord 250 extravaganza, playing at Kiwanis Riverfront Park starting at 5:30 p.m. Amanda Steen Kimayo, courtesy. Courtesy Charlie Chronopoulos performs at the Uplift Music Festival in 2018. Staff photo by Ben Conant New Hampshire native April Cushman performs a simultaneous livestream and in person concert at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord.

Music on the Patio

Calling all music lovers back to the highly anticipated Summer Concert Series, Music on the Patios, for 2023.

The Courtyard Marriott, at 70 Constitution Ave., in Concord, has a beautiful outdoor patio and wants to show it off. The hotel will be hosting Music on The Patio, a music series that will run every Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. The series will be free and open to the public.

Thanks to the incredible efforts of the NH Music Collective, they’ve curated an extraordinary lineup of talent bringing magical moments with Music on the Patios.

Here is a sample of this year’s lineup:

June 14: April Cushman

June 21: Rebecca Turmel

June 28: Justin Cohn

July 05: Andrea Paquin

July 12: Chris Lester

July 19: Andrew Geano

July 26: Eric Lindberg

Aug 2: Ryan Williamson

Aug 9: Kimayo

Aug 16: Charlie Chronopoulos

Aug 23: Tyler Levs

With such an incredible lineup, each concert promises to be an unforgettable experience, filled with incredible talent and electrifying energy! Whether you’re a fan of rock, pop, jazz, funk, or soul, we’ve got something for everyone. This is a free event 5-7 p.m. so come on down for these fantastic summer soirées! Make sure to invite your friends and family, because great music is always better when shared with loved ones. Get ready for a summer filled with beautiful melodies, toe-tapping beats, and magical moments at Music on the Patios.

Nevers Band

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band is the Capitol City’s professional community band, dedicated to bringing an annual series of summer concerts to the greater Concord area and throughout the state.

Its compound name derives from its military affiliation with the Second Regiment of the New Hampshire National Guard in the late 1800s and direction for more than half a century by Claremont cornetist, Arthur Nevers.

The band also has links to the Civil War Band of 1861 that accompanied the Third New Hampshire Regiment to Hilton Head, South Carolina. Throughout its years of service, Nevers’ Band has remained a professional civilian community band, but its military origins have always flavored its history and traditions.

Nevers’ Band Concerts are an exciting and fun experience for the whole family! Its diverse repertoire includes popular numbers, patriotic music, classic orchestral transcriptions, music from motion pictures and more! At any given concert you may hear anything from the 1812 Overture to the music of the Beatles.

This year we plan to feature more soloists throughout the season, showcasing some of the wonderful talent found within our ranks!

Nevers’ Band plays nearly 20 concerts with corresponding rehearsals each season. It is no easy task to keep such a full summer schedule, yet each year, our members show musical excellence and dedication beyond compare!

Over the past few seasons, the group has continued to modernize while honoring our roots as a military band. Our concerts regularly feature a full-sized band of approximately 40 highly talented musicians.

We are considered a professional community band and over the years have included a wide range of members from doctors and lawyers to composers, music educators and students.

Upcoming performances include:

Tuesday, June 20 at 7 p.m. at Keach Park in Concord

Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at Rollins Park in Concord

Monday, July 4 at 7:45 p.m. at Memorial Field in Concord (rain date July 5) – fireworks at dusk

Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. at Eagle Square in Concord

Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m. at Rolfe Park in Penacook

Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. at the State House in Concord

Tuesday, August 8 at 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park

Library music

The Concord Public Library’s Music on the Lawn series is now spreading out its trio of shows throughout the city.

On June 21 at 6 p.m., it will present the Eric Grant Band at Keach Park.

On July 19 at 6 p.m., Nick’s Other Band will perform at Eagle Square.

On Aug. 16 at 6 p.m., David Shore’s Trunk of Funk will perform at the library’s main branch.

Eagle Square concerts

Concord Parks and Rec hasn’t released the full schedule yet, but check their Facebook page for updates.

Market Days

Three days of live music is coming to three downtown stages from June 22 to 24 during Intown Concord’s annual festival. Pick up the June 22 Insider for a complete line-up.

