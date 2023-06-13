Sharing off-beat talents at Kimball Jenkins

The Kimball Jenkins Estate off of North State Street in Concord on Thursday, December 6, 2018. The entry way of the Kimball Jenkins Estate off of North State Street in Concord on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

Kimball Jenkins is thrilled to announce an upcoming open mic night titled “Mic at the Manor.” This exciting event will take place on June 21 in the Kimball Jenkins Carriage House, located at 266 N. Main St, Concord, at 5:30pm.

“Mic at the Manor” aims to provide a platform for local talent to shine and share their creativity in an intimate, off-beat, and welcoming setting. Musicians, poets, comedians, and performers of all genres are invited to participate and showcase their skills, making it an evening of diverse entertainment and community engagement. Mic at the Manor aims to be a celebration of creative chaos put on by our local artists and their remarkable talents. It will be an evening filled with passion, expression, and an opportunity for the community to come together and appreciate the wealth of creativity within New Hampshire’s diverse artistic and creative community.

Attendees can expect an enchanting ambiance at Kimball Jenkins, with its elegant architecture and inviting atmosphere serving as a backdrop to the performances. Aspiring artists will have the chance to connect with like-minded individuals, share their work, and receive feedback from an appreciative audience. Kimball Jenkins encourages everyone to join them for an evening of exceptional talent, inspiration, and an unwavering celebration of the arts.

The event is open to all ages, sign ups will start at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting around 6:30 p.m. We encourage everyone to sign up, but some spots will be reserved for local youth in order to have an opportunity to shine. Admission is free for both participants and spectators.

For more information about “Mic at the Manor” and other upcoming events by Kimball Jenkins, please visit our website, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Kimball Jenkins is a nonprofit community cultural center amplifying diverse perspectives and traditionally marginalized voices through the arts and history. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Kimball Jenkins’ mission is to cultivate creativity, make arts education accessible, and honor historic preservation. Kimball Jenkins offers year round educational programming and community events on a historic estate in downtown Concord.

