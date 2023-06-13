Bulletin board for the week of June 15, 2023

The Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio performs on the main stage at Rock on Fest at White Park in Concord during Concord City Celebration Week on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015.

Storytelling Through Traditional Irish Music

On Friday, June 16 at 2 p.m. at the Richard Brown House on 142 South Village Road in Loudon, through traditional music Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki relays some of the adventures, misadventures, and emotions experienced by Irish emigrants. The focus is on songs about leaving Ireland, sometimes focusing on the reasons for leaving (a man who is driven from his land by English persecution), sometimes revealing what happened upon arrival (an immigrant drafted into the Union army during the Civil War), and sometimes exploring the universal feeling of homesickness of a stranger in a strange land (a factory worker in London missing his home in County Clare). The presenter discusses the historical context of these songs, interspersing their stories with tunes from Ireland that made their way into New England’s musical repertoire, played on his fiddle or guitar. For more information, contact Torey Kortz, 603-798-3190 x 2

100th Annual Loudon Classic

Saturday, June 17, 2:15 p.m. – 3 p.m. at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, on 1122 NH Route 106 in North Loudon, the 100th Annual Loudon Classic Middleweight Grand Prix hits the 1.6-mile full road course on Saturday, June 17. Riders from all over the world will compete to take home a piece of the $250,000 purse with $55,000 going to the winner. Known as the longest-running motorcycle race in America, the Classic has been held on site since long before the speedway was built, when it was simply a road course known as Bryar Motorsports Park. The weekend will feature Northeast Motorcycle Road Racing competing in round three of racing (June 16-18). Event Info: https://www.nhms.com/ events/100th-annual-loudon-classic/

Poetry Society of New Hampshire: John Perrault, Susana Case, and Margo Taft Stever

Wednesday, June 21, at 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., join the Poetry Society of New Hampshire for an afternoon of verse at Gibson’s Bookstore at 45 South Main Street in Concord. Their headliners this month are John Perrault, Susana Case, and Margo Taft Stever. John Perrault is a balladeer, poet, author, and song-writer. Susana H. Case, Ph. D., is the author of eight books of poetry. Margo Taft Stever’s poems, essays, and reviews have appeared in magazines and anthologies. She also teaches a poetry workshop for at-risk adolescents at Children’s Village in Dobbs Ferry, New York.

