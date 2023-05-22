Bulletin board for the week of May 25, 2023

31st Annual Memorial Weekend Craft Festival

The charming Mill Falls Marketplace in Meredith, will once again come alive with color, flavor, and music for the 31st Annual Memorial Weekend Craft Festival on May 27, 28 & 29 (Memorial Day) from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Over 85 Juried Craftsmen and Artisans from all over New England will display their American Made Works. The Fair is held rain or shine, free admission and friendly pets on a leash are welcome. Mill Falls Marketplace is located directly on Route 3 in lovely Meredith, NH. Directions: From Route 93 take Exit 23 or arrive by boat on Lake Winnipesaukee. GPS Location 312 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, NH 03253. More information http://www.castleberryfairs.com.

Civil War Soldiers’ Quilts

Quilts made for use by soldiers during the Civil War are very rare-only twenty are known to exist, and Pam Weeks has studied most of them in person. This illustrated lecture outlines the origins of the U. S. Sanitary Commission at the beginning of the Civil War and examines the roles women played on the home front, and as nurses. The stories of fourteen actual Civil War soldiers’ quilts will be highlighted in this program. This event is hosted by the Hooksett Historical Society, and will be held on Thursday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m., at the Hooksett Public Library on 31 Mount Saint Mary’s Way in Hooksett. For more information, view online at: nhhumanities.org.

Uprooted: Heartache and Hope in New Hampshire

Uprooted is a 30-minute documentary based on interviews collected during New Hampshire Humanities’ ”Fences & Neighbors” initiative on immigration. It tells the story of five refugees who escaped from war-torn countries to resettle in New Hampshire. The film explores what it means to be a refugee and how it feels to make a new life in a strange place, often without English language skills, family, a job, or community contacts.

The film leaves us pondering questions of belonging and citizenship. What does it mean to be an American? Once a refugee, are you destined always to be a refugee? What are our responsibilities toward one another?

A New Hampshire Humanities presenter introduces the film and leads a post-film discussion. This program will be held on Wednesday, May 31, at 5 p.m. at the Pembroke Town Library, on 313 Pembroke Street in Pembroke. To learn more, visit: nhhumanities.org.

