Book: “The Hello, Goodbye Window”

“The Hello, Goodbye Window”

Norton Juster

(29 pages, children’s picture book, 2005)

Older readers will forever associate author Norton Juster with the classic novel ”The Phantom Tollbooth.” He also wrote a number of other books that adults and children can enjoy, including the Caldecott Award-winning ”The Hello, Goodbye Window.”

As you would expect from a Caldecott winner, this picture book is enlivened by Chris Raschka’s bright, impressionistic illustrations that can inspire the artist in your young reader (and even the not so young reader).

Our narrator explains how they spend time at their grandparents’ house where one of the many windows stands out for its perfect location. The narrator can see in, the grandparents can see out, and it’s just the spot to begin and end a visit with Nanna and Poppy.

Any number of things might happen at Nanna and Poppy’s house, or in the garden, when the grandchild visits for a day or even overnight. Guests range from a tiger in the bushes to the Queen of England, and all can be seen coming and going through the Hello, Goodbye window.

Find this cheerful ode to simple pleasures in the Children’s Department of the Concord Public Library.

Julia Miller

