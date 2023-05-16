Pierce Manse opens for visitors on May 25

The Pierce Manse

The Pierce Manse, the historic Concord home of New Hampshire’s only U.S. President, Franklin Pierce, will open for guided tours on May 25. The Manse will be open Thursdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 28. Reservations are not required.

Franklin Pierce was President of the United States from 1853 to 1857 and is the only New Hampshire resident to be elected to the country’s highest office. Visitors to the Pierce Manse, Pierce’s Concord home, will learn about what life was like in the mid-19th century for Franklin Pierce, his wife Jane, and their two sons.

Franklin Pierce was born in Hillsborough, New Hampshire in 1804, the son of Revolutionary War veteran and New Hampshire Governor Benjamin Pierce. Before being elected the 14th president of the United States in 1852, he was elected to the New Hampshire State Legislature, the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate. Pierce was the youngest Speaker of the New Hampshire Legislature and served as a Brigadier General in the Mexican War. While president, Pierce reduced the national debt by 60% from $75 million to $35 million, established the office of the United States Attorney General, modernized the Army and Navy, improved relations with Canada, established trade with Japan and expanded our national borders.

The Pierce Brigade, the membership organization dedicated to preserving the home and legacy of President Franklin Pierce, is welcoming new volunteers interested in helping to share the Pierces’ story.

The Pierce Manse is located at 14 Horseshoe Pond Lane in Concord and observes all federal holidays. Those wishing to schedule a tour outside of normal open hours should call 603-715-5566.

Admission to the Manse is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $5 for children and $25.00 for a family. For more information about visiting, visit piercemanse.org.

Related Posts