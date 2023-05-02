City news: Splash pad advances at White Park

The beloved mushroom raindrop from the old pool has been refurbished and installed back on the White Park splash pad. The photo from Musco Lighting is an example of what Concord’s soccer mini pitch will look like once completed.

Meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green Street (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

City Council: May 8, 7 p.m.

Visit hconcordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for City Council and Planning Board agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings. View the City calendar for more meetings and events.

White Park

The Public Properties Division continues to work with South Shore Gunite Pools on the new splash pad at White Park. Crews have been working hard last week installing the splash and spray features. The beloved mushroom raindrop from the old pool has been refurbished and installed back on the pad, along with some other new and exciting elements. Landscape and carpentry work are ongoing as well. The anticipated grand opening will be this summer.

Visit http://www.concordnh.gov/publicproperties for concept designs and more information.

Paving work

The City’s Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues with GMI Asphalt LLC as the City’s paving contractor for this year.

Shaw Street, Steeple View, and Summer Street were reclaimed and base paved last week. Covers have been raised on Lilac Street, Bonney Street, Hardy Avenue, Barnett Drive, Brodeur Street, and Winter Street and will be raised next week on Shaw Street, Steeple View, and Summer Street in preparation for finish paving sometime in May. Work continues next week with sidewalk work on Summer Street and reclamation and base paving for Chandler Street, Sweatt Street, and Webster Place up to the Boscawen town line.

This is a tentative schedule and is subject to change. Work is weather permitting. Streets may be reduced to one lane or closed to through traffic. Parking will be limited on these streets between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents will have road access to their homes. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at http://www.concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Hydrant Flushing

For the next several weeks, crews will go to different areas of the city to flush hydrants as part of required routine maintenance of the City’s water distribution system. This annual practice flushes out any naturally occurring sediment from the pipes in the system, and helps to maintain Concord’s water quality, check water pressure of the area, and ensure proper operation of distribution system components. Depending upon the location, flushing will typically start between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m. each weekday.

Water customers may experience low water pressure or discolored water when hydrant flushing occurs in their area. If discoloration occurs, customers are advised to run their tap water on cold until the water runs clear. Customers are also advised to avoid doing laundry during their scheduled flushing times.

Visit http://www.concordnh.gov/springoperations to view flushing schedules and more information.

Spring Leaf Collection

The City’s Spring Leaf Collection started on April 24.

Concord residents with curbside trash collection can participate by placing leaves at the curb in biodegradable yard waste bags or rigid containers labeled for leaves. Leaves cannot be raked loosely to the curb or contained within plastic bags.

Leaf collection will occur on a resident’s trash day and must be out by 7 a.m. Unacceptable materials will not be collected, including branches, brush, or plastic bags.

Collection will continue through June 3. The last collection week will be delayed by one day, with no trash or leaf collection on May 29, for the Memorial Day holiday.

Residents can also bring leaves to Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling. Drop-off is free with proof of residency for loads smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Brush, branches, and limbs can be dropped off separately for a nominal fee. Residents are required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Bags are not required for drop-off. Any containers used for transporting leaves to the recycling center must return with the resident.

Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center is located at 10 Intervale Road, off Fort Eddy Road, and is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday hours will be available from 8 a.m. to noon between April 22 and June 3, except on May 27 when the facility will be closed for Memorial Day weekend. Hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. Call the recycling center to confirm available drop-off times at (603) 545-4835.

Find more information about the City’s spring leaf collection at http://www.concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

Lifeguards Wanted

Concord Parks & Recreation is still looking for more lifeguards for the community pools. Please apply online at http://www.concordnh.gov and click on the “Employment” button. Lifeguard classes are available through our partnership with Swim NH. Applicants who are hired, pass their certification classes, and work four or more days a week will be reimbursed the cost of the class at the end of the summer.

Soccer Mini Pitch at Keach Park

The City of Concord’s first soccer mini pitch is coming soon to Keach Park. Construction will occur over the next few weeks and will be finished by early summer. This project was funded through the City’s FY 23 Capital budget.

Over the past several years there has been a national initiative to build soccer mini pitches around the country. When Parks and Recreation Director David Gill heard about them, he identified Keach Park as the right location for this addition. “This neighborhood, and the entire community love soccer and adding a lighted soccer mini pitch here will allow soccer to be played almost year-round with no impact to grass fields or any increased maintenance costs,” he said.

Ward Nine City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Candace White Bouchard has long advocated for her neighborhood. She said, “I was proud to help advocate for the park to be fully renovated in 2004 to include new athletic fields with irrigation, a new parking lot, park access and other improvements. I am very proud that the City’s investment in this neighborhood continues to this day.”

Like many of Concord’s larger parks, Keach Park features several athletic fields, a playground, parking lot, outdoor pool, lighted basketball court and a walking trail around the park. The park is used by the local residents, local youth and adult leagues, and is the main location for the department’s spring and fall outdoor youth soccer leagues. It is also used daily for the department’s numerous summer camps.

For more information on soccer mini pitches, you can view this U.S. Soccer Foundation video and the U.S. Soccer Foundation Photo Gallery with examples of installations in other places.

