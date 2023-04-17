Mom Prom to raise money for community

Cherry Morency (left to right), Rae Asari and Carol Andersan take a selfie wearing photo booth props at Concord Mom Prom at the Grappone Center in Concord on Friday, May 12, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz Just look at all the fun you could have at this year's Concord Mom Prom. Stacey Cusack Just look at how much fun you could have at this year's Concord Mom Prom. Courtesy of Stacy Cusack

The Concord Mom Prom returns on May 5 at the Grappone Conference Center starting at 7 p.m.

Not just for moms, all ladies are welcomed to attend this fundraiser for Hearts for Kindness. Tickets are $50.

Bring your friends to this fiesta-themed dance event to raise money for your community! Tickets include light appetizers, music, raffles and surprises, dancing, photobooth and a late night goodie bag.

Each person must purchase a ticket for entry. Coming with a group? Add a table reservation for ten people for $125 in addition to your ticket purchase to ensure you can sit together. Seating is limited to reserved tables so that we have more room to dance!

Hearts for Kindness is a local grass-roots organization with a mission to promote community and hope. We assist families in the greater Concord area in three ways: First, through acts of kindness that bring people together within the community. Secondly, through limited financial assistance to help with emergency expenses when no other funding exists. Third, through special fundraising efforts for families or individuals with a greater need.

Concord Mom Prom, our largest fundraiser of the year, is a unique ladies-only night out event in which women wear themed outfits, their old prom gowns, bridesmaids’ dresses, or any old (or new) cocktail dress and dance the night away, have fun with friends, but most importantly, raise funds for a worthy cause.

Funds raised through at the 9th annual Concord Mom Prom will help to fill the needs of so many children and families in our local communities. Since 2019, Hearts for Kindness financial assistance programs have helped over 200 families and individuals keep warm, kept roofs over their heads, coats on their backs and food in their bellies. In fact, over the last 8 years, we have distributed more than $130,000 to people in need, nearly $85,000 since 2019.

Hearts for Kindness expenses are very minimal with no location overhead and an all-volunteer board, 100% of the donations received go right back out to support the mission. Together we can make a difference!

Tickets can be reserved at eventbrite.com/e/2023-concord-mom-prom-tickets-556182977257. Learn more about Hearts for Kindness at heartsforkindness.com.

