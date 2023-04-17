Mixed media art to promote ‘all my friends are in This show.’

Kimball Jenkins’ spring exhibition features a curation by Yasamin Safarzadeh which will challenge and defy the norms of gallery exhibitions in New Hampshire. This highly anticipated exhibit features artists from across the country. Each artist is an integral component of the fabric of their community, their mentorship, grace, perseverance, insight and innovations are a testament to the ways in which art can be used as a vessel for change and resistance.

Celebrate this once in a lifetime conglomerate of performance, immersion, exhibition, ambition and rock stardom on April 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Kimball Jenkins in Concord. Live performances by Cozy Throne, Gemma Soldati, Obscura Freakshow and a special live tattoo installment by friends from New Inkland Tattoo. Be sure to secure your spot on our auction list in order to be tattooed at the event with a flash design from all my friends are in This show artists. Brilliantly catered by Miriam Rohini of The Broken Spoon. Artists include Amber Nicole Cannan, David Roy, Laurel Paley, Ara Tamzarian, Richard Tango-Lowy, Michele Jaquis, Positive Street Art, Juliet Madsen, Dei Xhrist, Austin Fredrickson, Richella Simard, Shyla Hazen, Zahirah Nur Truth, Beth Ann Miller, Ann Kinne, Eliza Carmen, Kimball Jenkins Ceramics Department, Tina Jo.

Through the featuring of such considered, diverse, and well informed work, Kimball Jenkins provides space for the audience to be inspired and think of artistic expression as more than two dimensional representation of forms, but as a means to engage with the people in their community, and dynamically express multifarious insights.

all my friends are in This show will run from April 20 to July 7. Varied gallery hours are offered weekly and can be found by visiting the Kimball Jenkins website. There is no cost to visit and engage with the galleries.

