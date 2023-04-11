Entertainment listings for April 13 to 22, 2023

Live music

April 13

Bach’s Lunch Concert: Rhegos at the Concord Community Music School from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m.

Craig Fahey at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Scott Kirby at the Bank of NH Stage at 7 p.m.

April 14

Kimayo at Twin Barns Brewing Co from 5 to 8 p.m.

Slim Volume at Pour Decisions from 7 to 10 p.m.

Grain Thief with special guest Taylor Hughes at the Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m.

April 15

Paul Driscoll at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Marker from 9 a.m. to noon.

Andrea Paquin at Twin Barns Brewing Co from 5 to 8 p.m.

Karen Grenier at Over The Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Lucas Gallo at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Ken Budka at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Jay Daly’s Barbeque Brass at The Audi at 7:30 p.m.

April 16

Justin Cohn at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

April 18

Kid Pinky at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

April 19

Kimayo at Uno Pizzeria and Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

Kid Pinky at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The Walker Lecture Series presents “An Evening of Harmony with Accidental harmony and Mixtape” at the Audi at 7:30 p.m.

April 20

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Nickel Creek at Chubb Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

April 21

Jud Caswell at Twin Barns Brewing from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tom Boisse at Pour Decisions Brewing from 7 to 10 p.m.

April 22

Brian Booth at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

Songweavers Concert: Seasons of Love at the South Congregational Church at 5 p.m.

Rebecca Turmel at Twin Barns Brewing Co from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tom Boisse at Over The Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

John Franzosa at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Andrea Paquin at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Mullett at the Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m.

Stage shows

Tape Face at the Chubb Theatre on April 13 at 7 p.m. As the name suggests, Tape Face performs with duct tape covering his mouth. While he may be silent, this show will leave you roaring with laughter. With his electric-shock hairstyle, striped shirt and strip of black tape across his mouth, the performer known as TAPE FACE can’t help but leave an impression on audiences. Yet what makes this modern-day master of mime and comedy truly remarkable is the wonder, whimsy and weirdness that fill his one-of-a-kind performances.

“Don’t Talk to the Actors” at Hatbox Theatre until April 16, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The best laid plans go awry when the cast and crew of a Broadway-bound play resort to manipulation, diva-like behavior, and chaotic abandon to get what they want. Fledgling playwright Jerry Przpezniak and his fiancée are a couple of Buffalo greenhorns suddenly swept up in the whirlwind of New York’s theater scene when Jerry’s play is optioned for the big money, ego-driven world of Broadway. It’s a young playwright’s dream, but the crazy characters and dilemmas they encounter are the things theatrical nightmares are made of.

The MET: Live in HD: “Der Rosenkavalier” at the Bank of NH Stage on April 15 at noon. A dream cast assembles for Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy. Soprano Lise Davidsen is the aristocratic Marschallin, opposite mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as her lover, Octavian, and soprano Erin Morley as Sophie, the beautiful younger woman who steals his heart. Bass Günther Groissböck returns as the churlish Baron Ochs, and Markus Brück is Sophie’s wealthy father, Faninal. Maestro Simone Young takes the Met podium to oversee Robert Carsen’s fin-de-siècle staging.

Queen City Improv at the Hatbox Theatre on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. Queen City Improv is Manchester’s finest improv troupe, and they’re bringing their act to the Capital City. Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night!

Tig Notaro’s “Hello Again” at the Chubb Theatre on April 22 at 7 p.m. Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows, including “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” and “Ellen.” Rolling Stone named her one of the “50 best stand-up comics of all time.”

Red River Theatre

“Martin Eden” (NR). After sailor Martin Eden has a chance encounter with the sophisticated Elena, he tries to achieve a place among the literary elite through self-education.

“Fly Fishing Film Tour 2023,” a traveling roadshow of the best fly fishing films.

“Ruth Stone’s Vast Library of the Female Mind” (PG). The poetry and life of Ruth Stone, who forged her art and inspired countless others from her hilltop home in the Green Mountains of Vermont.

