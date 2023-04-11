Bulletin board

Franklin Pierce University Professor Robert Goodby spoke on what archaeology has revealed about the length and depth of native presence in New Hampshire, during his talk: A Deep and Enduring Presence: Using Archaeology to Write Native American History at the Monaednock Summer Lyceum on Sunday.

12000 Years ago in the Granite State

More than 12,000 years ago, small groups of Paleoindians endured frigid winters on the edge of a small river in what would become Keene, New Hampshire. In 2009, an archaeological survey for the new Keene Middle School discovered the remains of their stay and brought to light one of the oldest Native American sites in New England. The remarkably intact site produced evidence of four separate dwellings containing over 200 stone tools and fragments of burned animal bone. These early people, rather than being isolated stone-age nomads, were part of a social network that extended across much of northeastern North America. The discovery and excavation of the site was required by the National Historic Preservation Act, a frequently maligned piece of legislation that in this instance worked to save an irreplaceable piece of the human story. Presenter Robert Goodby is hosted by the Woman’s Club of Concord on April 16, at 2 p.m. at 44 Pleasant St., in Concord. For more information, visit: nhhumanities.org

That reminds me of a story

Stories speak to us of community. They hold our history and reflect our identity. Rebecca Rule has made it her mission over the last 20 years to collect stories of New Hampshire, especially those that reflect what’s special about this rocky old place. She’ll tell some of those stories – her favorites are the funny ones – and invite audience members to contribute a few stories of their own. Rebecca Rule presents at the Hopkinton Historical Society, 300 Main St., Hopkinton on April 16, at 2 p.m. For more information, call the Hopkinton Historical Society at 603-746-3825.

Getting out of Saigon: How a 27-year old banker saved 113 Vietnamese civilians

Join Gibson’s Bookstore, on 45 S. Main St., Concord on April 17, at 6:30 p.m. for the gripping and remarkable true story of author Ralph White’s desperate effort to save the entire staff of the Saigon branch of Chase Manhattan bank and their families before the city fell to the North Vietnamese Army, as he presents his new book “Getting Out of Saigon: How a 27-year-old banker saved 113 Vietnamese civilians.”

“Getting Out of Saigon” is the remarkable story of a city on the eve of destruction and the colorful characters who respond differently to impending doom. It’s about one man’s quest to save innocent lives not because it was ordered but because it was the right thing to do.

An Evening of Harmony

Formed in 2010, Accidental Harmony is made up of five long-time friends and Keene State music graduates from New Hampshire and Connecticut. They often performed throughout the Keene area during their undergraduate careers, but after they graduated from KSC in 2012, they went their separate ways. From education to composition to performance, all five members have established careers in music and have remained close friends. Shortly after quarantine began in April 2020, the five reunited, creating virtual performances of old and new covers. With a wide range of musical styles and a passion for musical collaboration, Bailey, Brin, Chris, George, and Jennie love making music with their own spin and, of course, some harmonies. An Evening of Harmony takes place at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord on April 19 at 7:30 p.m., with no tickets or reservations required.

