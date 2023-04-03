Insider entertainment listings for April 6 to 16, 2023

Live music

April 6

Shane Profitt with Annie Brobst Band at the Bank of NH Stage at 7 p.m.

April 7

Paul Driscoll at Twin Barns Brewing Co from 5 to 8 p.m.

Resurrection Blues Revue at 7 p.m. at Chubb Theatre.

Andrea Paquin at Pour Decisions Brewing from 7 to 10 p.m.

April 8

John McArthur at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

Lone Wolf Project at Twin Barns from 5 to 8 p.m.

Kimayo at Over The Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

April 9

Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

April 12

Josh Foster at UNO Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

Snarky Puppy with C4 Trío at 7:30 p.m. at the Chubb Theatre.

April 13

Bach’s Lunch Concert: “Rhegos” at the Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

Scott Kirby at the Bank of NH Stage at 7 p.m.

April 14

Kimayo at Twin Barns Brewing Co from 5 to 8 p.m.

Slim Volume at Pour Decisions from 7 to 10 p.m.

Grain Thief with special guest Taylor Hughes at the Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m.

April 15

Paul Driscoll at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

Andrea Paquin at Twin Barns Brewing Co from 5 to 8 p.m.

Karen Grenier at Over The Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Henry LaLiberte at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

April 16

Justin Cohn at the Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Stage shows

“Don’t Talk to the Actors” at Hatbox Theatre until April 16, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The best laid plans go awry when the cast and crew of a Broadway-bound play resort to manipulation, diva-like behavior, and chaotic abandon to get what they want. Fledgling playwright Jerry Przpezniak and his fiancée are a couple of Buffalo greenhorns suddenly swept up in the whirlwind of New York’s theater scene when Jerry’s play is optioned for the big money, ego-driven world of Broadway. It’s a young playwright’s dream, but the crazy characters and dilemmas they encounter are the things theatrical nightmares are made of.

TAPE FACE at the Chubb Theatre on April 13 at 7 p.m. Sometimes actions speak louder than words! TAPE FACE is a totally unique silent comedian who has been on the comedy circuit for years and become a viral sensation thanks to his appearance on America’s Got Talent.

The MET: Live in HD: “Der Rosenkavalier” at the Bank of NH Stage at noon. A dream cast assembles for Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy. Soprano Lise Davidsen is the aristocratic Marschallin, opposite mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as her lover, Octavian, and soprano Erin Morley as Sophie, the beautiful younger woman who steals his heart. Bass Günther Groissböck returns as the churlish Baron Ochs, and Markus Brück is Sophie’s wealthy father, Faninal. Maestro Simone Young takes the Met podium to oversee Robert Carsen’s fin-de-siècle staging.

Red River Theatre

“Paint” The film centers on Carl Nargle, who has hosted Vermont’s number one painting show for nearly three decades. While Carl’s signature whisper has long kept viewers from Pittsfield to St. Albans breathlessly hanging on his every stroke, the station eventually hires a younger, better painter who steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.

“AIR” (R) Sonny Vaccaro and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture.

“The Quiet Girl” (PG-13) A nine-year-old girl from a dysfunctional family goes to live with distant relatives for the summer. Living with a middle-aged farm couple, she discovers a new way of living.

