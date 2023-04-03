Bulletin board

Flamenco Ballet will come to the Concord City Auditorium on April 6. LOVO

Life on the Edge of Adventure

World-famous ice climber Majka Burhardt visits Gibson’s Bookstore April 11, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., this time with pen in-hand as a New Hampshire author to launch her book “More: Life on the Edge of Adventure and Motherhood,” an intense and emotional epistolary memoir born at the intersections of motherhood, adventure, career, and marriage. As one of the world’s leading professional rock and ice climbers, Majka Burhardt led a globe-trotting, thrill-seeking life. When she learns she’s pregnant––with twins––Burhardt originally tries to justify continuing her risky pursuits, despite this new responsibility. However, ultimately, she is forced to experience the avalanche of emotions that accompany this major life transition, as well as her body’s physical changes. Based on the letters and journals Burhardt diligently maintained over the course of six years, More takes the reader around the world as she explores the transformative, identity-shifting experience of motherhood and its irreversible impact on her career, marriage, and identity.

New England lighthouses and the people who kept them

Everyone knows that there’s “something about lighthouses” that gives them broad appeal, but their vital role in our history and culture is little appreciated. Our early nation was built on maritime economy, and lighthouses were part of the system that made that possible. Due to automation, traditional lighthouse keeping is a way of life that has faded into the past. Jeremy D’Entremont tells the history of New England’s historic and picturesque lighthouses primarily focusing on the colorful and dramatic stories of lighthouse keepers and their families. Join in on April 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the New Durham Public Library, 2 Old Bay Rd., in New Durham.

Matinee Arts Dance Company on tour presents “Flamenco Ballet”

A matinee show celebrating Latin arts and dance will be held at The Audi, at 2 Prince St., in Concord, on April 6. Visit artsdancecompany.org for information and tickets to this special event for arts and Spanish language students of all ages. For information, show times, and tickets please call 305-420-6622.

Writing family stories

What family stories do you carry with you? What story do you tell over and over? What landscape do you cherish the most? One of the deepest human instincts is to tell our life stories, to figure out who we are and what it means to be human. This interactive workshop led by Maura MacNeil explores how the landscapes of our lives shape the stories that we tell. Participants explore the themes of family, memory, and place through sample narratives and a series of short writing exercises, gaining a deeper awareness of how their stories can preserve personal, generational, and communal history. The workshop will be held April 13 at 6 p.m., at the Portsmouth Historical Society on 10 Middle St., in Portsmouth. Call the Portsmouth Historical Society at 603-436-8433 for more information.

Related Posts