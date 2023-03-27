Here’s a look at what was included in last week’s city newsletter:

Upcoming Meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: April 5, 6 p.m.

City Council: April 10, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: April 19, 7 p.m.

Visit concordnh. legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for City Council and Planning Board agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings. View the City calendar for more meetings and events.

Dog Licenses

State of New Hampshire RSA 466:1 requires that every owner or keeper of a dog four months of age or older license said dog in the municipal clerk’s office in the city or town in which the dog is kept. Licenses are effective from May 1 to April 30 of the subsequent year.

In accordance with RSA 466:1, the City Clerk’s Office has begun the annual dog licensing season. Historically, the annual dog license renewal process begins each April, with residents vying for tag #1. In honor of that tradition, staff has reserved tag #’s 1 to 299, and will begin issuing those numbers on April 3.

In the meantime, residents not vying for low tag numbers can either renew said license(s) online, in person, or by mailing payments to the City Clerk’s Office, 41 Green St., Concord, New Hampshire 03301.

Licenses may only be issued if current rabies information is on file. If you are unsure as to whether or not current rabies information is on file for your dog(s) feel free to contact the City Clerk’s Office by email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by phone at (603) 225-8500.

Fees:

Non-spayed or Non-neutered: $10

Spayed or Neutered: $7.50

Dogs under eight months old: $7.50

Five or more dogs of same owner: $20.

First dog for owner 65+: $2 (regular rate for any other dogs)

Owners who license a dog after May 31 are subject to additional fees. If you are no longer required to license a dog with the City of Concord, because you relocated outside of Concord or Penacook or you no longer have your pet, please let the Clerk’s Office know by emailing them at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by giving them at call at (603) 225-8500 so they can update their records.

The City Clerk’s Office is located at 41 Green St., Concord, NH. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Beaver Meadow Golf Club House meeting

Please join the ad-hoc Advisory Committee, design team, construction manager and City staff to discuss the new clubhouse project and share your thoughts on what you would like to see included in the project.

The meeting will be held on April 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the City Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord NH.

All are welcome: cross country skiers, neighbors, golfers, clubhouse users, anyone interested in meetings, dining, events or elections, other community members interested in the project.

If you are not able to join us in person on April 1, please feel free to send us an e-mail on your thoughts about what uses you are interested in seeing at the new clubhouse. This email will remain active and accepting comments until April 30. Please email NewBeaverMeadowclubhouse@ConcordNH.gov.

2023 Summer Camp Guide

The 2023 Summer Camp Guide is now available! Please visit our online brochure for details at https://rec.concordnh.gov/recreation/flipbook/index.html?page=1.

Junior Golf Camps

Beaver Meadow emphasizes honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment. Through playing golf and using golf values, your kids and teens will learn life skills like: making proper introductions, managing emotions, resolving conflicts, setting up step-by-step goals, planning for the future and appreciating diversity.

July 11 to 13, 9 a.m. to noon

July 25 to 27, 9 a.m. to noon

Aug. 16 to 18, 9 a.m. to noon

All participants must have a completed registration form to be considered registered. Forms can be downloaded (camp form, scholarship form) or picked up at the Pro Shop.

All participants must be between the age of eight to 13. All skill levels welcome!

