Bulletin Board

Croissants and Crossover

An almost evenly split House between Republicans and Democrats is creating far reaching complications rarely seen in New Hampshire. Join the BIA for the popular annual legislative halftime show Croissants and Crossover featuring a distinguished panel of New Hampshire’s finest political observers and reporters on March 31, at 8 a.m. at Holiday Inn, Concord Downtown.

Panelists include Annmarie Timmins from New Hampshire Bulletin, the Union Leader’s Kevin Landrigan, and Southern New Hampshire University political commentator, Professor Dean Spiliotes. Political intrigue, hidden agendas, outrageous controversies, key wins and painful losses from the first half of the 2023 session are all fair game for discussion.

The cost to attend the breakfast is $35 for members of the BIA and BIA Capitol Connect program. The cost for non-BIA members is $49. For more information, please contact Lora McMahon at lmcmahon@baiofnh.com.

Capital City Craft Festival

Concord will come alive with color and flavor for the second annual Capital City Craft Festival on April 1 and 2 at the indoor Douglas N. Everett Arena. Enjoy over 125 of the nation’s finest craftspeople, displaying and selling American made works.

Adult admission is $8, under 14 years of age are free. One admission is good for both days. The Capital City Craft Festival is held rain or shine with plenty of free parking. Festival hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit us at castleberryfairs.com.

Virtual visit with Richard Mirabella

Author Richard Mirabella visits Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord virtually to present his novel, “Brother & Sister Enter the Forest” on April 4 at 7 p.m. This event is virtual.

Weaving together two timelines, “Brother & Sister Enter the Forest” unravels the thread of a young man’s trauma and the love waiting for him on the other side.

An evening with Adam Swanson

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to ‘An evening with Adam Swanson’ featuring an old-time piano concert and Buster Keaton’s “One Week” on April 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium.

Adam Swanson is one of the world’s foremost performers of vintage American popular music, including ragtime, early jazz, and the Great American Songbook. Although he is only twenty-seven years old, Adam has been a featured performer and lecturer at ragtime and jazz festivals across the United States, and he is the only four-time winner of the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest.

For the Walker audience, Adam will present an old-time piano concert and he will accompany a silent film short, Buster Keaton’s “One Week.” This event is free.

